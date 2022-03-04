Norwich vs Brentford live stream and how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Norwich vs Brentford live stream is likely to prove crucial in the two teams’ respective bids to stay in the Premier League. Both are in need of points. And fast.

► Time 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The home side lost to 2-0 to Southampton in their last Premier League match and are rock bottom of the table going into this latest round of fixtures. The visitors, meanwhile, have only won once in the league this year and are now perilously close to the drop zone.

Andrew Omobamidele and Adam Idah are both long-term absentees for Norwich City. Furthermore, full-backs Max Aarons, Brandon Williams and Ozan Kabak all remain doubts following recent injuries. Captain Grant Hanley was suspended for the Canaries’ midweek defeat to Liverpool in the FA Cup but is now able to return.

Brentford did not have a midweek FA Cup tie, having been knocked out unceremoniously by Everton in the previous round. Given they have picked up just one of the last 24 points available, they must be hoping the clear week will give them some benefit over their opponents, who had to fit in the match against Liverpool.

Midfielder Christian Eriksen made his emotional debut for the Bees last weekend, returning to the football pitch eight months after suffering a cardiac arrest whilst playing for Denmark at Euro 2020. Despite some glimpses of his quality, Eriksen’s presence could not prevent Newcastle from cruising to a 0-2 win on that occasion. He will be hoping to have a big impact for his new team in the remaining games. Striker Ivan Toney returned from injury against Newcastle, but Josh Dasilva will be absent for Brentford as he serves a suspension following his red card in that match.

The Norwich vs Brentford live stream will see Canaries boss Dean Smith take on his former club. He managed the London side between 2015 and 2018, in many ways beginning their journey to the Premier League by building an entertaining team on a small budget. His current employers have the reputation of being something of a yo-yo club, bouncing between the top tier and the Championship. With just 17 points from 26 games played, they are at increased risk of dropping down a division once again.

Both of these teams desperately need points and to start a run of form to help them stay in the Premier League. Who can get an advantage over their relegation rivals? Find out by watching the Norwich vs Brentford live stream.

How to watch the Norwich vs Brentford live stream wherever you are

The Norwich vs Brentford live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

How to watch the Norwich vs Brentford live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Norwich vs Brentford live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Norwich vs Brentford live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Norwich vs Brentford live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Norwich vs Brentford live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Norwich vs Brentford live stream in the UK

Norwich vs Brentford kicks off at 3 p.m. GMT in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Norwich vs Brentford) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Norwich vs Brentford live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Norwich vs Brentford live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Norwich vs Brentford live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Norwich vs Brentford live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.