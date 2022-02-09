NordVPN's epic birthday deal offers 1 month, 1 year or 2 years free

Usually when you come across VPN deals, you know exactly what you're getting – perhaps a discount, or a few months thrown in free. This NordVPN deal, though, adds a little excitement into the mix. In celebration of its 10th birthday, anyone signing up to the 2-year plan will get a gift of their own!

We rate NordVPN as one of the best VPN providers on the market, and this deal is offering 1 month, 1 year, or a massive 2 years free to anyone who plumps for its longest plan. That works out at just $3.49 a month without the gift – which is a better price on face value than we've seen in recent months, too!

We can't say for sure the odds on which free gift you'll get, but since everyone gets something, it's a great time to sign up if you're in need of a VPN. Who knows – you might be one of the lucky ones...

NordVPN | 2-year plan + FREE gift | 70% off

The two-year deal from NordVPN is the best price you'll get right now for the big name VPN, and the addition of 1 month, 1 year, or 2 years free for every subscriber is seriously tempting. You'll also get a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee so you can test it out before you commit.

Why should you go for this NordVPN deal?

NordVPN is one of the leading VPN services on the market and delivers a powerful, security-focused experience. While it’s not the cheapest provider, it’s not the most expensive either, and it outclasses some rivals that are more expensive.

This two-year plan is simply the cheapest price available today for one of the best services on the market. Plus, that addition of the 9admittedly random) free gift makes your money go even further, keeping you protected for longer. Can't complain with that, eh?

If you’re looking for our top-rated VPN, we’d recommend ExpressVPN. In our testing, it outclassed NordVPN in most areas, but at $6.67 a month, it is a little more expensive. For ultimate value, we’d suggest Surfshark, which currently comes in at an unbelievable $2.30 a month.

But, if you're looking around for a cracking deal on an excellent big-name VPN, we think that this NordVPN deal is excellent value.