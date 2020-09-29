NordVPN coupon codes – save up to 68% in September 2020

As one of the best VPN services on the market, it’s no surprise that NordVPN coupons are in high demand – after all, who doesn’t want to save a bit of cash? On this page, we’ll be rounding up all the NordVPN coupon codes, VPN deals and discounts currently available, including exclusive VPN deals for Tom’s Guide readers.

The best NordVPN coupon on offer right now will save you a mega 68% on a 2-year plan. That cuts the price down to a bargain $3.71/£2.86 a month. However, if you don’t want to commit for that long there are some other offers that might prove more favourable – and we’ve even rounded up the best NordVPN Teams coupon codes for those looking to protect their business.

It’s worth noting that on all NordVPN plans you’re covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee. That means you’ve got a whole month to test out the service to make sure you like the way it works. With that in mind, you’re probably best off signing up for the longest plan to secure the cheapest monthly price, and then claiming back within 30 days if it really isn’t for you.

The best NordVPN coupon codes today

2-year NordVPN coupon code – save 68%

Signing up for as long as possible will net you the best deal, and NordVPN is offering a huge 68% discount for those who commit for two years. That works out at just $3.71/£2.86 a month. Also, this discount will automatically be applied at checkout, so there's no actual code to remember!

6-month NordVPN coupon code – save 24%

If you don't fancy committing to NordVPN for two years, this six-month plan might suit you better. While it doesn't offer such excellent savings, at just $9.00/£6.93 a month it's still good value. Again, this will be applied at checkout, so there's no coupon to remember.

1-month NordVPN plan

If you're looking to test-drive NordVPN before committing, signing up for a month is the way to go. While it's more expensive (£11.95/£9.20/mo), if you just want a taster it's a good choice. Plus, if you change your mind, you can still make use of that 30-day money-back guarantee.

1-year NordVPN Teams plan – save 22%

For those looking to protect their business from hacks and data breaches, NordVPN Teams is an excellent option. Signing up for a year will only set you back $7 per user per month with the Basic package, or $9 on the Advanced package. Those prices offer savings of 22% and 18% respectively.

Why are these NordVPN coupon codes so good?

We rate NordVPN as one of the top VPN services on the market today. That’s down to the fact it offers a seriously powerful security-focused experience and excellent streaming VPN performance alongside some really well-priced longer plans.

For those whose first priority is security, Nord’s 2048-bit double encryption will be a massive selling point – although it’s arguably over-engineered for the purpose, it’s stronger than any other premium VPN. Add to that additional features like Double VPN and Onion over VPN, and you’ve got a great suite of dedicated privacy tech.

However, that doesn’t compromise Nord’s speeds, and it’s an excellent Netflix VPN and gaming VPN thanks to its lightning-fast connections – it even features on our round-up of fast VPN services.

If you’re looking for our top-rated VPN, we’d recommend ExpressVPN over all others. Overall it’s a slicker package, has a wider network of servers and is excellent for any purpose. However, at $6.67 a month, it’s a little more expensive.

Overall, NordVPN is an excellent service, and Tom’s Guide highly recommends it for anyone looking to stay private and anonymous online.