No Time to Die release date, trailer, cast and more

It happened again. No Time to Die, the final Daniel Craig James Bond movie just got pushed back. Don't worry, once it arrives, the iconic spy will have a heck of a ride in No Time to Die.

This is just the latest trouble for Bond 25, which lost director Danny Boyle (Trainspotting, 28 Days Later), who departed over creative differences. Cary Fukunaga (Beasts of No Nation, True Detective) is replacing him.

Oh, and the script got a punch-up from Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Killing Eve), who was brought in to liven things up.

It's been announced that No Time to Die will now be released a year after it was supposed to originally drop, as MGM and Universal, along with the film's producers, declared that Daniel Craig's last hurrah as Bond will roll into theaters on April 2, 2021.

MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, today announced the release of NO TIME TO DIE, the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until 2 April 2021 in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience. pic.twitter.com/NqHlU24Ho3October 2, 2020

The film was originally slated to arrive in U.S. theaters on April 8, and arrives in U.K. cinemas on April 3. The worldwide pandemic threw that date in the scrap heap, as Deadline reported that No Time to Die was to be delayed to Thanksgiving week, opening on Nov. 20.

No Time to Die trailer

We've got a brand new trailer for No Time To Die and you can watch it here:

Almost as if it's here to reset opinions about what was going to possibly be a divisive movie, the new No Time To Die trailer is all things Bond. Driving around the world? Check. Fast vehicles and beautiful people? Check. Explosions, gunfire and stirring songs? You better believe the gang's all here.

On Dec. 4, we finally got the first real trailer for Bond 25:

In the clip, we start with Bond and Madeleine Swann (is her name a Proust joke?), mid-car chase, and Léa Seydoux's character (last seen in Spectre) asks Bond "why would I betray you?" His response, "we all have our secrets, we just didn't get to yours yet," seemingly plays out over the trailer.

Then, the scope of the trailer zooms out and M (Ralph Fiennes) is worried, saying "the world is arming faster than we can respond," before he asks "where is 007?"

Moments after we see Bond in Jamaica, where his pal Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) is trying to coax him out of retirement, we meet a new 00 agent, played by Lashana Lynch. She tells James that "the world has moved on commander Bond" and if he doesn't stay in his lane, she will put a bullet in his knee, before pausing "the one that works."

Then, we pivot back to Swann's side of Bond 25, as Blofeld (Cristoph Waltz) tells Bond "you gave up everything for her." Quickly, the trailer shows a series of shots involving facial disfigurements and masks, and as we meet Rami Malek's Safin, we start to wonder if Swann is working for him.

No Time to Die title reveal

The title was revealed in a short video posted to social media, which shows Craig as Bond, in black and white, walking around white-and-black curves that are revealed to be the title.

No Time to Die plot

The film is supposed to start with Bond living in Jamaica, having left active service. Of course, the spy game isn't ready for him to leave, as his old buddy Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) needs help.

The two will work to rescue a scientist, whose abduction is tied to an even larger, more nefarious situation.

Of course, Bond 25 will have a villain, and that antagonist will be played by Rami Malek (Mr. Robot, Bohemian Rhapsody).

No Time to Die cast

The full cast is listed below, but the biggest piece of news here is Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel), who will play Nomi, who will take the 007 codename, being the first black actress to take the moniker. It seems that Bond will surprised to find out his code-number has been taken.

The rest of the cast, detailed below, includes Christoph Waltz returning to play Blofeld and Léa Seydoux as Madeleine Swann.

Daniel Craig as James Bond

Christoph Waltz as Blofeld

Rami Malek in an unnamed role

Léa Seydoux as Madeleine Swann

Ana de Armas as Paloma

Ralph Fiennes as M Billy Magnussen

Ben Whishaw as Q

Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny

Lashana Lynch as Nomi

Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter

Rory Kinnear as Tanner

David Dencik as Waldo

Julian Ferro as MI6 Security Guard

Davina Moon as Madeleine's Receptionist

Billy Magnussen in an unnamed role

Stay tuned to Tom's Guide for updates about Bond 25 and all the other movies we're already itching to see.