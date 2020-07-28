Nintendo Switch Pro Controller just dropped to $59 — get it before it sells out

Switch owners have plenty of choices when it comes to controllers and right now our favorite overall controller is on sale.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller on sale for $59. Usually priced at $70, that's $11 off and one of the best prices we've seen for this high-end controller. You must add the controller to the cart to see the sale price.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: was $70 now $59 @ Amazon

The Switch Pro Controller features motion controls, HD rumble, and Amiibo support. It also has soft, comfortable grips for extended gameplay. Add it to your cart and its price drops to $59. View Deal

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller sits at the top of our list of best Nintendo Switch controllers. It's comfortable to use and especially great for genres such as shooters and fighting games like Super Smash Bros.

The controller features HD rumble motion controls, dual analog control sticks, and a built-in Amiibo reader. It works whether your console is in docked or undocked mode. You can also use the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller to play Steam games with some minor adjustments of the controls. (Check out our How to Use Your Switch Pro Controller with Steam guide for details).

This deal could expire at any time, so we recommend you score one now while it's cheap.