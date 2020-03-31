Nintendo Switch is getting a ton of classic Mario games this year

Nintendo is remastering Super Mario's 35-year-old catalog for the Nintendo Switch, bringing a massive collection of games to Joy-Cons everywhere as soon as this summer.

According to VGC, someone with knowledge of Nintendo’s plans said 1997’s Super Mario 64, 2002’s Super Mario Sunshine, 2007’s Super Mario Galaxy and 2013’s Wii U game Super Mario 3D World are among the titles the company plans to re-release for the Switch later this year.

The source also said the re-releases will be packaged as a special anniversary collection of games, which as a sum is certain to join the ranks of the best Nintendo Switch games. The collection is reportedly being released to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the original Super Mario Bros., which launched in 1985.

As the game console of the moment, the Nintendo Switch is already home to a number of Super Mario games like Super Mario Maker 2 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

You can already play a variety of classic 2D Mario games from the NES and SNES era on Switch via Nintendo's $20-per-month Switch Online service. But fans can now expect the offerings to expand significantly, with more niche titles returning with an optimized look and, in the case of Super Mario 3D World, new playable content.

It's possible Nintendo planned to reveal this collection during a special Nintendo Direct presentation to coincide with E3 2020. Now that E3 2020 has been cancelled, it's possible the company will host a digital showcase or Mario Direct event sometime in June. The VGC post also mentions that Nintendo plans to reveal a new installment in the Paper Mario series of role-playing games this year.

Nintendo has not confirmed any speculation about the re-releases happening, so we'll just have to sit tight until summer. Check out the best SNES games to play in the meantime.