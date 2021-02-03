Nintendo Switch Apex Legends release date revealed — here's when you can play it

Apex Legends is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch, ready to take on Fortnite on March 9.

Following the release of Apex Legends' eighth season, developer Respawn Entertainment announced you'll soon be able to play its hugely popular battle royale shooter on Nintendo's hybrid console, as well as the Nintendo Switch Lite.

The latest season added the game's 16th Legend (aka new character) Fuse, as well as a heavily updated Kings Canyon map.

And the new season will also be available on the Switch as soon as the game is released. Respawn is also granting Switch players double XP for the first two weeks after the launch, as well as 30 free levels for their Season 8 Battle Pass.

The Switch version of the game is being co-developed by Respawn and Panic Button, the studio known for porting famous titles like Rocket League and Doom Eternal to the handheld console. Given how smoothly the latest Doom runs on the Switch's relatively old hardware, we can expect Apex Legends to run well on Nintendo's console.

There's also no need to worry if most of your friends are playing on different platforms, be it the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S or PC. Nintendo Switch users will get Apex Legends with cross-play compatibility, allowing gamers to do battle together regardless of their platform of choice.

There's still a month or so to go before Switch users will be able to play Apex Legends, but In the meantime check out our Apex Legends beginners guide if you're new to the game.

And if you don't fancy a battle royale game, then take a look at our best Nintendo Switch games list for a selection of excellent Nintendo games you can play right now/