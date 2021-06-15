Nintendo Direct E3 2021: How to watch live and what to expect

Nintendo tends to do its own thing when it comes to E3, opting for a live stream of announcements, as well as game demonstrations with the Nintendo Treehouse Live presentation. And this year is no different.

Today (June 15), Nintendo will kick off a live stream at E3 2021 to give you a breakdown of what the Japanese gaming giant has been working on and will be working on, as well as what games we can expect over the next 12 months or so.

There’s even a chance that the much-rumored Nintendo Switch Pro might actually be revealed. But even if that doesn't happen, there should be plenty from the live stream to chew over. And we’ll make sure to bring you all the biggest news and announcements.

How to watch Nintendo Direct and Nintendo Treehouse Live

Nintendo Direct will take place on June 15 at 9 a.m. PT, 12 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. BST. The stream is set to run for around 40 minutes, and straight after it the Nintendo Treehouse Live will provide some three hours of discussion, dissection and game demos from what was shown off or revealed in the Direct live stream.

The live stream for Nintendo Direct will be in the form of a live video on YouTube, which can be found below, as well as on the Nintendo website and, of course, on YouTube. If you’re out and about beforehand, we suggest using the remainder function in YouTube so you can be alerted as to when the stream is underway.

And make sure to follow our Nintendo Direct E3 2021 live blog for all the latest news as it happens.

What to expect at Nintendo Direct E3 2021

So what will we see? Nintendo Switch games, and lots of them. But that’s the obvious answer.

More specifically, we’re hoping for a look at the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 , which was first teased at E3 2019. Since then, Nintendo has been rather quiet about Breath of the Wild 2, but it has been tipped to give the game a showcase at Nintendo Direct this year .

We’d also not be surprised to see some form of update around Metroid Prime 4, maybe a new Mario game or remaster of older games, and some stuff to do with Pokémon.

But the big thing we’re really curious about is the potential reveal of the Nintendo Switch Pro. Over the past few months the alleged leaks and rumors have come thick and fast. And E3 2021 has been tipped as the event that Nintendo will take the covers off what’s thought to be an upgraded Switch that can deliver a form of 4K gaming.

Nintendo doesn't tend to reveal hardware at E3, but this year could be an exception. If we were thinking very wishfully, we’d also love to see a reworked “Classic” version of the Nintendo 64.

Even if hardware is off the table for this Nintendo Direct, it's sure to be a live stream fans will want to follow. Make sure to check back with Tom’s Guide for all the latest updates.