Nikon Unveils Z50, a More Affordable Mirrorless Camera

Nikon is bringing its popular Z-series mirrorless camera to budget-conscious shoppers with the new Z50.

The camera maker on Thursday said that the Nikon Z50 is designed to be a smaller and more affordable option for shoppers who want a mirrorless camera. To achieve that, the company reduced the camera's size to 14 ounces, but delivers a nicely sized 20.9-megapixel APS-C sensor to complement its Hybrid-AF autofocus.

Nikon says that the Z50 uses EXPEED 6 image-processing to improve low-light performance and at ISO 51,200, you should be able to use it in plenty of environments.

On the video front, Nikon is promising 4K recording and up to 120p slow-motion. Add that to Scene Modes that will automatically adjust video settings and a Special Effect mode, and you can do much of your editing right on the camera.

In a nod to a decidedly smartphone-focused world, Nikon said that the Z50 will ship with a flip-down, 3.2-inch selfie screen, so you can see yourself while you snap a picture or record yourself for a vlog.

Aside from that, Nikon's Z50 comes with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for sharing your images and videos, or quickly transfer them to other devices.

Aside from the camera itself, Nikon launched two new lenses you can buy separately to go with the Z50. The first is the Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm, which aims at helping you take a variety of shots, from portraits to landscapes. Think of it as a day-to-day utility lens.

The other lens, the Nikkor Z DX 50-250mm, offers telephoto shots. But because both lenses use the Nikon Z mount, which is also in the Nikon Z6 and Nikon Z7, the company promised the same performance in the Z50, even though it's "in a deceptively compact form factor."

At a starting price of $860, the Z50 isn't a budget model, but is nicely affordable for the amateur photographer who wants to take advantage of the stunning shots mirrorless cameras can capture. Nikon is also selling a one- or two-lens bundle with the camera that pushes the price to $1,000 or $1,350, respectively.

Nikon didn't offer up an exact release date on the camera and lenses, but said they should all be available next month.