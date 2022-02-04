NFL Pro Bowl live stream: How to watch Pro Bowl 2022 on online

The NFL Pro Bowl 2022 live stream is set in Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium where the league’s top stars will battle it out for bragging rights (and give us something to watch while we wait for the Super Bowl 2022 live stream). The AFC has won this matchup each of the last 4 years, so the NFC will look to break that trend in this NFL live stream.

NFL Pro Bowl 2022 channel, start time The NFL Pro Bowl 2022 live stream is Sunday (Feb. 6).

• Time — 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN and ABC Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert is set to make his first Pro Bowl start as he takes the AFC onto the field. The 23-year-old led his conference in passing yards (5,014) and touchdowns (38) this season. He’ll be accompanied in the backfield with the leading fan vote getter, Colts running back Jonathon Taylor who led the NFL with 1,811 yards on the ground and 18 touchdowns. The running back is one of seven Colts who were named to this year’s Pro Bowl, most of any team.

The NFC’s quarterback picture is a little less clear. The Packers' Aaron Rodgers was the favorite to start, but was hampered by a toe injury during the season. Kirk Cousins, it turns out, got the honor.

While Taylor led the AFC in fan votes, 49ers' edge rusher Nick Bosa led the NFC in that category. Taylor took the top spot by just 683 votes. Bosa led his conference with 21 tackles-for-loss and was second to only Robert Quinn of the Bears with 15.5 sacks.

If you happen to notice a few odd things happening on the field, you’re not crazy. The NFL is again using the Pro Bowl to test out a few rule changes. If you don’t see an opening kickoff in either half, that’s planned. In it’s place the game will feature a “Spot and Choose” rule. According to the league’s website this means the winner of the coin toss gets to:

1. “Spot” – place the ball on the field for the first play of the first quarter, including the designation of direction. OR 2. “Choose” – decide whether to start on offense or defense from the other team’s designated spot and direction.

Another rule the NFL is testing out has to do with the play clock. The league is cutting the play clock five seconds. Instead of the 40 seconds in between plays, it will be 35 in this matchup.

How to watch the NFL Pro Bowl 2022 live stream from anywhere

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch the NFL Pro Bowl 2022, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

NFL Pro Bowl 2022 live streams in the US

In the U.S., NFL Pro Bowl 2022 is going to be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT, Sunday (Feb. 6).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has ESPN for this game, as well as local FOX and NBC affiliates.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is not included in NFL Sunday Ticket, as no night-time games are included this week. Check out our how to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide for more info.

NFL Pro Bowl 2022 live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch NFL Pro Bowl 2022 on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The NFL Pro Bowl 2022 live stream starts at 3 p.m. GMT Sunday Night.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

NFL Pro Bowl 2022 live streams in Canada

NFL fans in Canada can watch the NFL Pro Bowl 2022 live on TSN 3 at 3 p.m. ET.