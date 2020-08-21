New WhatsApp update will solve this big annoyance

WhatsApp is adding the camera button back to its sharing options on Android devices, after the button went AWOL in a recent update.

WABetainfo showed off the latest beta version of WhatsApp (2.20.198.9), which has returned the camera option to the 'paperclip' menu. Older betas had brought the button back and got rid of it again, but hopefully this time it will stick around.

The current sharing menu on Android has six buttons, none of which are the camera. It's similar on iPhones, except there's no 'Audio' option, and the interface design is a vertical menu with far less colorful buttons.

(Image credit: WABetaInfo)

The Android beta adds back in the camera button to this interface, which was previously swapped out for the' Room' button, which lets you set up video chats via Facebook Messenger. There has also been a small update to the design of the buttons, making them more uniform.

It does make sense to avoid having two buttons in the app with an identical function. Plus, having seven options in the menu leaves you with some wasted space on the pop-up sheet. But users who enjoyed the ability to quickly snap and send a photo should be pleased to see this change.

As this is still a beta, it'll be some time before these changes appear in the stable version of WhatsApp that most people use, if they do at all. We'll know for sure when the next update hits the Google Play Store. That will likely be a few weeks away since the last update only went live on August 17, adding upgraded filters for stickers.