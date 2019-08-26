New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Trailer Teases Rey's Dark Side

The Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker special look released from D23 Expo today doesn't have a ton of new footage, but what's there has our heads spinning.

The quasi-trailer starts off with a minute of footage from every previous Star Wars film, with Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker (perhaps as a force ghost?) talking over it. We then get a few new looks at the new film, including Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewbacca and C-3P0 exploring what looks like the new sand planet Pasanna, a quick shot of the late Carrie Fisher, and a look at Resistance ships and First Order Star Destroyers getting ready for battle.

Then comes the juicy stuff: we see C-3P0 with red eyes, some kind of big red blast and Rey and Kylo Ren fighting on the freakin' Death Star ruins. But here's the kicker: after the screen goes black and Emperor Palpatine says "your journey nears its end," we see a quick shot of Rey wearing a black robe and rocking a red, double-bladed lightsaber much like Darth Maul's.

Has our hero gone to the dark side? It's been a popular theory since the sequel trilogy kicked off with The Force Awakens, but things are rarely how they appear to be in the trailers. We'll now for sure when The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on Dec. 20.