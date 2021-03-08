New Sonos Roam leak details killer ‘Sound Swap’ feature

More Sonos Roam details have leaked — and it looks like the heavily rumored wireless smart speaker will have a clever new way to interact with other Sonos speakers. The new feature is called “Sound Swap” and it will let you easily pass off whatever's playing on the Roam to a different speaker nearby.

The Verge reported that Sound Swap is activated by simply holding down the play/pause button. And it’s one of several new features seemingly coming to the Roam.

Sound Swap, should it indeed be a Sonos Roam exclusive feature, would give the new speaker a practical advantage over the Sonos Move. You could potentially start a playlist on the Roam while out at the park or in the yard, then easily switch playback over to a Sonos multi-room system when you get home, for higher-quality playback. The Verge also said the Roam can hold Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connections at the same time; on the Move, you can only use one or the other.

Automatic TruePlay support is another feature that appears to be headed to the Sonos Roam. As with the Move, this would enable the Roam to use its integrated microphones to calibrate its acoustic performance to its surroundings. This would optimize playback depending on, say, whether the speaker is tucked in a corner, or in the middle of a large room.

Unsurprisingly, given Sonos’ multi-room expertise, the Roam will apparently slot into existing Sonos multi-room setups, and allow you to play the same music on all speakers (including the Roam) at the same time.

It also seems Sonos is much more likely to position the Beam as a more portable, outdoor-friendly speaker than even the Sonos Move.

The image leak below, also posted by the Verge, demonstrates the size difference — and the Roam will apparently improve on the Move’s weatherproofing by providing IP67 protection, on par with that of the best waterproof speakers. This would let it survive full submersion in up to 1 meter of water, not just rain or splashes like the Move's IP56 protection.

One thing you apparently won’t be able to do, however, is use the Sonos Roam as a satellite speaker for the Sonos Arc or Sonos Beam soundbars.

(Image credit: The Verge)

Unlike most tech product leaks there’s a lot of meat to this one, and the timing — Sonos has announced a major product reveal event tomorrow, March 9 — makes it look even more feasible. The Verge had previously reported the Sonos Roam’s name, vital specs and even a price, $169.

In any case, we won’t have to wait long to know definitively what Sonos is planning, so stay tuned.