This could be the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

The first live images of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 may have just surfaced online. These two versions of the alleged Galaxy Watch 4 Classic model could give us our best look yet at the upcoming smartwatch.

91Mobiles shared the purported images, which are close-ups of the casing design and display in two different finishes. The black and silver options likely belong to the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, a lifestyle smartwatch expected to replace the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and retain the fan-favorite rotating bezel.

The rumored images look nearly identical to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic renders published last month. Except the live photos seem to confirm that the smartwatch will come with leather straps rather than silicone ones — we couldn't identify the band material in the renders.

Instead, the regular Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 would get the sportier straps. As an apparent follow-up to the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, the basic Watch 4 would not get the rotating bezel. But it'll likely be slimmer, better for sweat and more affordable than the Classic version.

We already know both Galaxy Watch 4 models will run the new Google Wear OS (Wear OS 3) with Samsung's One UI Watch added for improved unity within the company's device ecosystem. We even caught a possible glimpse at the Galaxy Watch 4 watch faces and smartwatch Google apps in videos shared last week.

We don't know much about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 battery life, but we're confident LTE will be offered for each version, as well as 5ATM and MIL-STD 810G durability. There have been conflicting reports about size options (some say 40mm and 44mm, others say 41mm and 45mm) and little beyond a premature Amazon listing in terms of pricing.

Multiple leaks have pointed to the debut of Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 body composition analysis. As the smartwatch's possible standout health feature, body composition analysis could help users understand their fat and muscle make ups without needing to see a doctor or using one of the best smart scales.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are believed to debut at the Samsung Unpacked event on August 11, so it's not long now until we get a complete look at the smartwatch lineup's full array of features.