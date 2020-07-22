New on Netflix July and August 2020: Movies, TV shows and original series

Looking for what's new on Netflix in August 2020? As usual, the streaming service is rolling out a ton of new TV shows, movies and originals in the upcoming month. There's something new on Netflix for everyone, whether you like sexy crime dramas, nostalgic reboots, action-packed anime, frothy reality series or funny comedy specials.

One of the most notable new on Netflix titles is the arrival of Cobra Kai seasons 1 and 2. The sequel series to the classic Karate Kid movies originally debuted on YouTube Premium, but is moving to Netflix — and is coming out with a third season soon. Another highlight of what's new on Netflix is the movie thriller Project Power, with big-name stars Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. And we can finally watch Legend of Korra online and binge the spinoff to the Avatar: The Last Airbender.

That's just the tip of the Netflix iceberg. The month brings Lucifer season 5 and the premiere of the adult animated comedy Hoops. There are also new seasons of 3%, Glow Up, Rita, Stranger and Rust Valley Restorers. The new on Netflix films include: Berlin, Berlin, a cinematic sequel to the hit show, and Work It, which follows a ragtag dance squad.

And of course, a bunch of older movies are new to Netflix. Some standouts are A Knight's Tale, Being John Malkovich, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, the Jurassic Park trilogy and Seabiscuit.

If you're looking for specific genres to watch, be sure to check out our guides to the best family movies on Netflix and the best horror movies on Netflix. And if you feel like you've watched everything on the streamer, you may be surprised at Netflix hidden gems that can be unearthed deep within the library.

In addition to the lineup of what's new on Netflix in August 2020, we've also got the list of what's leaving the service, as well as the remaining titles for late July.

Best new shows and movies on Netflix in August 2020

Cobra Kai seasons 1 and 2 (August 28)

(Image credit: Netflix)

In this sequel series to The Karate Kid movies, old rivals Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) come back into each other's lives more than 30 years after their match at the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament. Johnny reopens his old Cobra Kai studio, mentoring bullied and misfit kids like Miguel (Xolo Maridueña). Meanwhile, Daniel is a successful businessman and father who takes on training his own daughter Amanda (Courtney Henggeler) and Johnny's estranged son Robby (Tanner Buchanan). The first two seasons streamed exclusively on YouTube Red, but are moving to Netflix — as is the upcoming third season.

Project Power (August 14)

(Image credit: Netflix)

A-list stars Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt team up in this action-packed superhero thriller. Word on the street in New Orleans is that there's a mysterious pill that unlocks unique super powers. The catch is that you don't know what will happen until you take it. You might develop super strength or invisibility — or you might have a deadly reaction. With crime escalating in the city, a local cop (Gordon-Levitt), a teen dealer (Dominique Fishback) and a former soldier with a secret vendetta (Jamie Foxx) take the pill in order to track down and stop the group responsible for creating it.

The Legend of Korra (August 14)

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

If you've already binged all of Avatar: The Last Airbender, one of the best shows on Netflix, you can move on to the anime's sequel series, The Legend of Korra. It follows Aang's successor, Korra of a waterbender tribe, as she moves to Republic City to learn airbending. There, she teams up with brothers Bolin and Mako, and befriends Asami Sato, heiress to a leading engineering corporation. But Korra will have to call upon her abilities to deal with political and spiritual unrest in the modernizing world.

Our top selections are in bold, and we've got quotes from Netflix to help explain its latest originals that you might not know about.

New on Netflix July 22

61

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia (Netflix Documentary)

Love on the Spectrum (Netflix Documentary)

Norsemen Season 3 (Netflix Original)

The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion

Signs (Netflix Original)

Spotlight

New on Netflix July 23

The Larva Island Movie (Netflix Family)

New on Netflix July 24

Teen rom-com The Kissing Booth 2 (Image credit: Kissing Booth 2)

¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain) (Netflix Original)

Animal Crackers (Netflix Film)

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing (Netflix Family)

In the Dark Season 2

The Kissing Booth 2 (Netflix Film)

Offering to the Storm (Netflix Film)

New on Netflix July 26

Banana Split

Shameless Season 10

New on Netflix July 28

Jeopardy! Collection 6

Last Chance U: Laney (Season 5) (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix July 29

The Hater (Netflix Film)

Inside the World's Toughest Prisons Season 4 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix July 30

Pirates Who Don't Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy (Netflix Anime)

New on Netflix July 31

Superhero siblings on Umbrella Academy season 2 (Image credit: Netflix)

Get Even (Netflix Original)

Latte and the Magic Waterstone (Netflix Family)

Seriously Single (Netflix Film)

The Speed Cubers (Netflix Documentary)

Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet (Netflix Original)

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Vis a Vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix August 1

Super Monsters: The New Class (Netflix Family)

Netflix says: "New adventures, new friends! The Super Monsters welcome a new class of pint-sized preschoolers to Pitchfork Pines. Meet Olive, Rocky, Sami and Zane!"

Netflix says: "New adventures, new friends! The Super Monsters welcome a new class of pint-sized preschoolers to Pitchfork Pines. Meet Olive, Rocky, Sami and Zane!" A Knight's Tale

Acts of Violence

The Addams Family (1991)

An Education

Being John Malkovich

Death at a Funeral

Dennis the Menace

Elizabeth Harvest

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Hardcore Henry

Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1-2

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mad Max (1979)

Mr. Deeds

My Perfect Landing: Season 1

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

The Next Step: Season 6

Nights in Rodanthe

Ocean's Thirteen

Ocean's Twelve

Operation Ouch: Season 1

Operation Ouch: Special

Remember Me

Seabiscuit

Toradora!: Season 1

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: S2

The Ugly Truth

What Keeps You Alive

New on Netflix August 2

Connected (Netflix Documentary)

Netflix says: "Science reporter and host Latif Nasser hopscotches around the planet to tease out the subtle and surprising ways that we are all inextricably linked to one another and our world. "

Netflix says: "Science reporter and host Latif Nasser hopscotches around the planet to tease out the subtle and surprising ways that we are all inextricably linked to one another and our world. " Almost Love

New on Netflix August 3

Immigration Nation (Netflix Documentary)

Netflix says: "This documentary series offers a unique and nuanced view of the ongoing struggles in America's broken immigration system."

New on Netflix August 4

Sam Jay's comedy special 3 In The Morning (Image credit: Netflix)

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning (Netflix Comedy Special)

Netflix says: "Emmy Award-nominated Saturday Night Live writer Sam Jay is back with her first hour-long Netflix original comedy special ... Sam Jay delivers the witty, candid and raw brand of comedy that earned her recognition as a standout comic."

Netflix says: "Emmy Award-nominated Saturday Night Live writer Sam Jay is back with her first hour-long Netflix original comedy special ... Sam Jay delivers the witty, candid and raw brand of comedy that earned her recognition as a standout comic." A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp (Netflix Family)

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave (Netflix Family)

Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix August 5

World's Most Wanted (Netflix Documentary)

Netflix says: "Heinous criminals have avoided capture despite massive rewards and global investigations. This docuseries profiles five of the world’s most wanted."

Netflix says: "Heinous criminals have avoided capture despite massive rewards and global investigations. This docuseries profiles five of the world’s most wanted." Anelka : L'Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood (Netflix Documentary)

New on Netflix August 6

The Rain: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods (Netflix Anime)



New on Netflix August 7

The dance squad of Work It (Image credit: Netflix)

Berlin, Berlin (Netflix Film)

Netflix says: "In this cinematic sequel to the hit TV series, Lolle has moved on from Sven and is about to marry her friend Hart – until Sven disrupts her plans."

Netflix says: "In this cinematic sequel to the hit TV series, Lolle has moved on from Sven and is about to marry her friend Hart – until Sven disrupts her plans." Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (Netflix Family)

Netflix says: "Merlin’s young apprentice mixes with characters from Trollhunters and 3Below in the final chapter of Guillermo del Toro’s Tales of Arcadia trilogy."

Netflix says: "Merlin’s young apprentice mixes with characters from Trollhunters and 3Below in the final chapter of Guillermo del Toro’s Tales of Arcadia trilogy." Work It (Netflix Film)

Netflix says: "When Quinn Ackermann’s admission to the college of her dreams depends on her performance at a dance competition, she forms a ragtag group of dancers to take on the best squad in school...now she just needs to learn how to dance."

Netflix says: "When Quinn Ackermann’s admission to the college of her dreams depends on her performance at a dance competition, she forms a ragtag group of dancers to take on the best squad in school...now she just needs to learn how to dance." Alta Mar / High Seas: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space (Netflix Family)

¡Nailed It! México: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Selling Sunset: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Sing On! Germany (Netflix Original)

Tiny Creatures (Netflix Original)

Word Party Songs (Netflix Family)

New on Netflix August 8

The Promise

We Summon the Darkness

New on Netflix August 10

GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event (Netflix Original)

Netflix says: "Worlds collide in this special event featuring familiar faces, surprise cameos and stories of spirited competition from four different comedy series."

Netflix says: "Worlds collide in this special event featuring familiar faces, surprise cameos and stories of spirited competition from four different comedy series." Nightcrawler

New on Netflix August 11

Rob Schneider in Asian Momma, Mexican Kids (Image credit: Netflix)

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids (Netflix Comedy Special)

Netflix says: "Actor, director, screenwriter, and comedian Rob Schneider's first Netflix original comedy special, Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids, gives viewers a look at his family and personal life through hilarious anecdotes."

Netflix says: "Actor, director, screenwriter, and comedian Rob Schneider's first Netflix original comedy special, Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids, gives viewers a look at his family and personal life through hilarious anecdotes." Mr. Peabody & Sherman

New on Netflix August 12

(Un)Well (Netflix Documentary)

Netflix says: "This docuseries takes a deep dive into the lucrative wellness industry, which touts health and healing. But do these wellness trends live up to the promises?"

Netflix says: "This docuseries takes a deep dive into the lucrative wellness industry, which touts health and healing. But do these wellness trends live up to the promises?" Scary Movie 5

New on Netflix August 13

Une fille facile / An Easy Girl (Netflix Film)

Safety Not Guaranteed

New on Netflix August 14

Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Project Power (Image credit: Netflix)

3%: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

El robo del siglo (Netflix Original)

Fearless (Netflix Film)

Glow Up: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Project Power (Netflix Film)

Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun (Netflix Family)

Teenage Bounty Hunters (Netflix Original)

The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air

The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits

The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change

The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance

New on Netflix August 15

Rita: Season 5 (Netflix Original)

Stranger: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix August 16

Johnny English

Les Misérables (2012)

New on Netflix August 17

Crazy Awesome Teachers (Netflix Film)

Netflix says: "A ragtag bunch of teachers and students team up to take back the money that a dangerous gangster stole from them."

Netflix says: "A ragtag bunch of teachers and students team up to take back the money that a dangerous gangster stole from them." Glitch Techs: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Drunk Parents

New on Netflix August 19

High Score (Netflix Documentary)

Netflix says: "This documentary series explores the rise of the golden era in gaming, a time rife with competition, innovation and flat-out fun."

Netflix says: "This documentary series explores the rise of the golden era in gaming, a time rife with competition, innovation and flat-out fun." Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind (Netflix Film)

DeMarcus Family Rules (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix August 20

Biohackers (Netflix Original)

Great Pretender (Netflix Anime)

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens (Netflix Film)

Good Kisser

New on Netflix August 21

(Image credit: Netflix)

Hoops (Netflix Original)

Netflix says: "A foul-mouthed high school basketball coach is sure he'll hit the big leagues if he can only turn his terrible team around. Hey, good luck with that."

Netflix says: "A foul-mouthed high school basketball coach is sure he'll hit the big leagues if he can only turn his terrible team around. Hey, good luck with that." Lucifer: Season 5 (Netflix Original)

Netflix says: "Lucifer, bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for the gorgeous, shimmering insanity of Los Angeles, where he gets his kicks helping the LAPD…and the savvy detective Chloe Decker in particular."

Netflix says: "Lucifer, bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for the gorgeous, shimmering insanity of Los Angeles, where he gets his kicks helping the LAPD…and the savvy detective Chloe Decker in particular." Alien TV (Netflix Family)

Fuego negro (Netflix Film)

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

The Sleepover (Netflix Film)

New on Netflix August 23

1BR

Septembers of Shiraz

New on Netflix August 25

Emily's Wonder Lab (Netflix Family)

Netflix says: "In this live-action series, host Emily Calandrelli makes STEAM fun with science experiments, activities and demonstrations that will blow your mind!"

Netflix says: "In this live-action series, host Emily Calandrelli makes STEAM fun with science experiments, activities and demonstrations that will blow your mind!" Trinkets: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix August 26

Rising Phoenix (Netflix Documentary)

Netflix says: "Rising Phoenix tells the extraordinary story of the Paralympic Games. From the rubble of World War II to the third biggest sporting event on the planet, the Paralympics sparked a global movement which continues to change the way the world thinks about disability, diversity & human potential."

Netflix says: "Rising Phoenix tells the extraordinary story of the Paralympic Games. From the rubble of World War II to the third biggest sporting event on the planet, the Paralympics sparked a global movement which continues to change the way the world thinks about disability, diversity & human potential." Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol (Netflix Original)

La venganza de Analía (Netflix Original)

Million Dollar Beach House (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix August 27

Aggretsuko: Season 3 (Netflix Anime)

The Bridge Curse

The Frozen Ground

New on Netflix August 28

(Image credit: Netflix)

Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2 (Netflix Original)

Netflix says: "Thirty years after the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, Johnny's rivalry with Daniel reignites. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprise their roles."

Netflix says: "Thirty years after the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, Johnny's rivalry with Daniel reignites. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprise their roles." All Together Now (Netflix Film)

I AM A KILLER: Released (Netflix Original)

Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins (Netflix Film)

New on Netflix August 31

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace

What’s Leaving Netflix July and August 2020

July 25

Dark Places

Ex Machina

Mississippi Grind

July 26

Country Strong

July 28

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Her

July 29

The Incredibles 2

August 1

Skins: Vol. 1-7

August 3

Love (20

Paranormal Survivor: Season 1-2

August 7

6 Days

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

St. Agatha

August 14

Adventures in Public School

Being AP

Goon

August 18

The Incident

August 19

Some Kind of Beautiful

August 20

Bad Rap

August 21

Just Go With It

August 23

Fanatic

August 25

Blue Is the Warmest Color

August 28

Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown

The Wicker Man

August 31

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Candyman

Child's Play

Clueless

Failure to Launch

Get Him to the Greek

Groundhog Day

He's Just Not That Into You

Jerry Maguire

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Lake House

Life as We Know It

Murder Party

Observe and Report

One Day

Public Enemies

Rugrats Go Wild

School Daze

Tootsie

United 93

V for Vendetta

Valentine's Day