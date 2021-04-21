New on Netflix May 2021: The best shows, movies and original series coming soon

May brings flowers and a slate of shows and movies that are new on Netflix. This month delivers more Netflix originals, movies, documentaries, comedy specials and kids programming for your streaming pleasure. Looking for a weekend binge? Well, there will be plenty of options new on Netflix, including Lucifer season 5 part 2 and the surprise return of the long-awaited Master of None season 3.

Plus, in 2021, Netflix is releasing at least one major movie every week. Check out the 15 most exciting Netflix movies in 2021. April brings several great original films, including Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead and the thriller Woman in the Window with Amy Adams.

The best Netflix shows to binge right now

Watch the best Netflix movies at home

The new on Netflix calendar also features new seasons of The Kominsky Method, Who Killed Sara? and Selena: The Series. Oh, and don't miss out on Castlevania season 4, which is the anime show's final chapter.

The streaming service is debuting more absorbing documentaries, including The Son of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness and Money, Explained (for all of us who could use some financial knowledge).

Browsing by specific genres? Check out our guides to the best family movies on Netflix, the best romantic movies on Netflix and the best horror movies on Netflix.

In addition to the list of what's new on Netflix for May 2021, we've also got a list of what's leaving Netflix this month.

Best new shows and movies on Netflix in May 2021

The Woman in the Window

Arrives on Netflix May 14

The thriller has traveled a long road to get here. The movie was first scheduled to open in theaters back in 2019 (!), but was delayed so that director Joe Wright could reshoot some scenes following poor test screenings. Then, it was supposed to come out last May, but you know, pandemic. Now, it's finally seeing the light of day on Netflix. Amy Adams stars as an agoraphobic psychologist who befriends a neighbor (Julianne Moore). But while peeping from across the street, Adams sees something is very, very wrong — and her own life turns upside down as a result.

Army of the Dead

Arrives on Netflix May 21

It's a big year for director Zack Snyder. First, he got to release the Snyder Cut of Justice League on HBO Max. Now, he's returning to his zombie roots with this Netflix flick (Snyder made his directorial debut with a remake of Dawn of the Dead). The story follows a group of mercenaries (Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera and others) who use the opportunity presented by a zombie outbreak to execute a heist on a Las Vegas casino. Really, what could go wrong?

Lucifer season 5 part 2

(Image credit: John P. Fleenor/Netflix)

Arrives on Netflix May 28

The devil is back! Lucifer season 5 part 2 picks up right where the first half left off, with Lucifer (Tom Ellis) battling Maze while his twin brother Michael faced off against Amenadiel. God (Dennis Haysbert) shows up and declares, "Children, I know I hate it when you fight." Chaos of biblical proportion ensues. The second half of the season looks to be a real trip — there's a musical episode! — and it'll set up the final season of the drama.

Master of None

(Image credit: Netflix)

Arrives on Netflix in May

Well, this is a surprise: Netflix's calendar for May includes a brief mention of Master of None in their "coming soon" section. It doesn't have a date or a synopsis, which isn't much fanfare for an Emmy-winning series, but looks like season 3 is finally here — four years after the second installment. Star/creator Aziz Ansari took some time off after he was hit by an allegation of sexual misconduct. But earlier this year, reports filtered out that Ansari and co-creator Alan Yang had already quietly filmed season 3 in London. So, get ready for more modern adventures and travails from Dev and his friends.

Our top selections are in bold, and we've got quotes from Netflix to help explain its latest originals that you might not know about.

New on Netflix April 21

Zero (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix April 22

Life in Color with David Attenborough (Netflix Documentary)

"Premiering this Earth Day, in a stunning new three-part series, David Attenborough travels the world from the rainforests of Costa Rica to the snowy Scottish Highlands to reveal the extraordinary and never-before-seen ways animals use color. Using revolutionary camera technology created specifically for this series, viewers will experience how colors invisible to the human eye play a vital role in animal interactions. From the seemingly magical ultraviolet signals on a butterfly’s wings to the surprising yet crucial purpose behind a Bengal tiger’s stripes, a hidden world of color is waiting to be discovered."

"Premiering this Earth Day, in a stunning new three-part series, David Attenborough travels the world from the rainforests of Costa Rica to the snowy Scottish Highlands to reveal the extraordinary and never-before-seen ways animals use color. Using revolutionary camera technology created specifically for this series, viewers will experience how colors invisible to the human eye play a vital role in animal interactions. From the seemingly magical ultraviolet signals on a butterfly’s wings to the surprising yet crucial purpose behind a Bengal tiger’s stripes, a hidden world of color is waiting to be discovered." Stowaway (Netflix Film)

"On a mission headed to Mars, an unintended stowaway accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship’s life support systems. Facing dwindling resources and a potentially fatal outcome, the crew is forced to make an impossible decision."

New on Netflix April 23

Shadow and Bone (Netflix Original)

"Dark forces conspire against orphan mapmaker Alina Starkov when she unleashes an extraordinary power that could change the fate of her war-torn world."

"Dark forces conspire against orphan mapmaker Alina Starkov when she unleashes an extraordinary power that could change the fate of her war-torn world." Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll

Tell Me When (Netflix Film)

New on Netflix April 24

August: Osage County

Battle of Los Angeles

Fatma (Netflix Original)

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4 (Netflix Family)

New on Netflix April 28

Headspace Guide to Sleep (Netflix Documentary)

"Learn all about sleep, your relationship with it, and how to build healthy habits for a more restful night in Headspace Guide to Sleep. Over the course of seven animated episodes, Headspace Director of Meditation and Mindfulness teacher, Eve Lewis Prieto, reveals the science behind a healthy night’s sleep and provides tips on how to get the best sleep you’ve ever had."

"Learn all about sleep, your relationship with it, and how to build healthy habits for a more restful night in Headspace Guide to Sleep. Over the course of seven animated episodes, Headspace Director of Meditation and Mindfulness teacher, Eve Lewis Prieto, reveals the science behind a healthy night’s sleep and provides tips on how to get the best sleep you’ve ever had." Sexify (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix April 29

Things Heard & Seen (Netflix Film)

"A Manhattan couple moves to a historic hamlet in the Hudson Valley and come to discover that their marriage has a sinister darkness, one that rivals their new home’s history. Based on the acclaimed novel by Elizabeth Brundage."

"A Manhattan couple moves to a historic hamlet in the Hudson Valley and come to discover that their marriage has a sinister darkness, one that rivals their new home’s history. Based on the acclaimed novel by Elizabeth Brundage." Yasuke (Netflix Anime)

"He came from Africa and fought alongside a mighty feudal lord in brutal 16th century Japan. They called him the Black Samurai, and he became a legend."

New on Netflix April 30

The Mitchells vs. The Machines (Netflix Family)

"From the humans who brought you the Academy Award-winning Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse and The LEGO Movie comes The Mitchells vs. The Machines, an animated action-comedy about an ordinary family who find themselves in the middle of their biggest family challenge yet…saving the world from the robot apocalypse. No big deal, right?"

"From the humans who brought you the Academy Award-winning Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse and The LEGO Movie comes The Mitchells vs. The Machines, an animated action-comedy about an ordinary family who find themselves in the middle of their biggest family challenge yet…saving the world from the robot apocalypse. No big deal, right?" Pet Stars (Netflix Original)

"Follow talent management company Pets on Q as they work with the biggest animal influencers on social media in this reality series."

"Follow talent management company Pets on Q as they work with the biggest animal influencers on social media in this reality series." The Innocent (Netflix Original)

The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: Coming soon in May

HALSTON (Netflix Original)

"Ewan McGregor stars in this limited series that tracks the meteoric rise and fall of the first American celebrity fashion designer. From Ryan Murphy."

"Ewan McGregor stars in this limited series that tracks the meteoric rise and fall of the first American celebrity fashion designer. From Ryan Murphy." AlRawabi School for Girls (Netflix Original)

Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir (2021)

Mad for Each Other (Netflix Original)

Master of None (Netflix Original)

Racket Boys (Netflix Original)

Ragnarok: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix May 1

Aliens Stole My Body

Angelina Ballerina: Season 5

Angelina Ballerina: Season 6

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barney and Friends: Season 13

Barney and Friends: Season 14

Best of the Best

Dead Again in Tombstone

Due Date

Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Green Zone

Hachi: A Dog's Tale

JT LeRoy

Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted

Mystic River

Never Back Down

Notting Hill

Open Season

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Extinction

S.M.A.R.T Chase

Scarface

SITTING IN LIMBO

Stargate

State of Play

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Lovely Bones

The Pelican Brief

The Sweetest Thing

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Under Siege

Waist Deep

Your Highness

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Zombieland

New on Netflix May 2

Hoarders: Season 11

New on Netflix May 4

Selena: The Series: Part 2 (Netflix Original)

"As Selena's career gains momentum, the singer fights to remain true to herself, spend quality time with her family and expand her businesses."

"As Selena's career gains momentum, the singer fights to remain true to herself, spend quality time with her family and expand her businesses." The Clovehitch Killer

Trash Truck: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

New on Netflix May 5

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness (Netflix Documentary)

"The Son of Sam case grew into a lifelong obsession for journalist Maury Terry, who became convinced that the murders were linked to a satanic cult."

"The Son of Sam case grew into a lifelong obsession for journalist Maury Terry, who became convinced that the murders were linked to a satanic cult." Framing John DeLorean

New on Netflix May 6

Dead Man Down

New on Netflix May 7

Jupiter's Legacy (Netflix Original)

"They're the first generation of superheroes. But as they pass the torch to their children, tensions are rising — and the old rules no longer apply."

"They're the first generation of superheroes. But as they pass the torch to their children, tensions are rising — and the old rules no longer apply." Monster (Netflix Film)

"A talented teen implicated in a robbery-turned-murder fights for his innocence and integrity against a criminal justice system that’s already judged him."

"A talented teen implicated in a robbery-turned-murder fights for his innocence and integrity against a criminal justice system that’s already judged him." Girl from Nowhere: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Milestone (Netflix Film)

New on Netflix May 8

Mine (Netflix Original)

Sleepless

New on Netflix May 11

Money, Explained (Netflix Documentary)

"We spend it, borrow it and save it. Now let's talk about money and its many minefields, from credit cards to casinos, scammers to student loans."

New on Netflix May 12

The Upshaws (Netflix Original)

"A working-class Black family in Indiana strives for a better life and a happy home while juggling everyday struggles in this comedy series."

"A working-class Black family in Indiana strives for a better life and a happy home while juggling everyday struggles in this comedy series." Dance of the Forty One (Netflix Film)

Oxygen (Netflix Film)

New on Netflix May 13

Castlevania: Season 4 (Netflix Anime)

"Dracula's influence looms large as Belmont and Sypha investigate plans to resurrect the notorious vampire. Alucard struggles to embrace his humanity."

"Dracula's influence looms large as Belmont and Sypha investigate plans to resurrect the notorious vampire. Alucard struggles to embrace his humanity." Layer Cake

New on Netflix May 14

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 (Netflix Original)

"From wild adventures on far-flung planets to unsettling encounters close to home: The Emmy-winning anthology returns with a crop of provocative tales."

"From wild adventures on far-flung planets to unsettling encounters close to home: The Emmy-winning anthology returns with a crop of provocative tales." The Woman in the Window (Netflix Film)

"Confined to her home by agoraphobia, a psychologist becomes obsessed with her new neighbors — and solving a brutal crime she witnesses from her window."

"Confined to her home by agoraphobia, a psychologist becomes obsessed with her new neighbors — and solving a brutal crime she witnesses from her window." Ferry (Netflix Film)

Haunted: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

I Am All Girls (Netflix Film)

Jungle Beat: The Movie (Netflix Family)

Move to Heaven (Netflix Original)

The Strange House (Netflix Film)

New on Netflix May 16

Sleight

New on Netflix May 18

Sardar Ka Grandson (Netflix Film)

New on Netflix May 19

Who Killed Sara?: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

"To exact his revenge, Álex will have to bring to light his sister's darker side – and come to terms with the fact that he never knew the real Sara."

"To exact his revenge, Álex will have to bring to light his sister's darker side – and come to terms with the fact that he never knew the real Sara." The Last Days

Sabotage

Small Town Crime

New on Netflix May 20

Special: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

"Now semi-estranged from his mother, Ryan continues exploring the world on his own, with all the complex ups and downs life and love have to offer."

"Now semi-estranged from his mother, Ryan continues exploring the world on his own, with all the complex ups and downs life and love have to offer." Hating Peter Tatchell

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

New on Netflix May 21

Army of the Dead (Netflix Film)

"After a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries takes the ultimate gamble by venturing into the quarantine zone for the greatest heist ever."

"After a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries takes the ultimate gamble by venturing into the quarantine zone for the greatest heist ever." Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

"The teen campers on Isla Nublar return for another season of working together to escape from the island of free-roaming dinosaurs."

"The teen campers on Isla Nublar return for another season of working together to escape from the island of free-roaming dinosaurs." The Neighbor: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix May 22

Sam Smith: Love Goes - Live At Abbey Road Studios

New on Netflix May 25

Home

New on Netflix May 26

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Netflix Film)

"Food writer Stephen Satterfield embarks on a vibrant and powerful culinary journey that celebrates the courage, artistry, and resourcefulness of the African American people."

"Food writer Stephen Satterfield embarks on a vibrant and powerful culinary journey that celebrates the courage, artistry, and resourcefulness of the African American people." Baggio: The Divine Ponytail (Netflix Film)

Nail Bomber: Manhunt (Netflix Documentary)

New on Netflix May 27

Black Space (Netflix Original)

"A rogue detective with unorthodox means leads an investigation into a massacre committed by unicorn mask-wearing assassins at an Israeli high school."

"A rogue detective with unorthodox means leads an investigation into a massacre committed by unicorn mask-wearing assassins at an Israeli high school." Blue Miracle (Netflix Film)

"The incredible true story of Casa Hogar, the Mexican boys home that entered the world's biggest fishing tournament to save their orphanage."

"The incredible true story of Casa Hogar, the Mexican boys home that entered the world's biggest fishing tournament to save their orphanage." Eden (Netflix Anime)

Soy Rada: Serendipity (Netflix Comedy Special)

New on Netflix May 28

Dog Gone Trouble (Netflix Family)

"The privileged existence of a pampered pooch named Trouble is turned upside down when he gets lost and must learn to survive on the big city streets."

"The privileged existence of a pampered pooch named Trouble is turned upside down when he gets lost and must learn to survive on the big city streets." Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 (Netflix Original)

"In Part B of the stunning fifth season of Lucifer, God himself comes to Earth. Secrets will be revealed, heroic sacrifices will be made, and the world will never be the same."

"In Part B of the stunning fifth season of Lucifer, God himself comes to Earth. Secrets will be revealed, heroic sacrifices will be made, and the world will never be the same." The Kominsky Method: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

"A new chapter unfolds for Sandy as he deals with a difficult loss, a daunting financial obligation, an important reunion and a major career boost."

New on Netflix May 31

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (Netflix Original)

What’s leaving Netflix in May 2021 and end of April 2021

Leaving April 22

Liv and Maddie: Seasons 1-4

Leaving April 23

Mirror Mirror

Leaving April 24

Django Unchained

Leaving April 26

The Sapphires

Leaving April 27

The Car

Doom

Leaving April 28

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Leaving April 30

17 Again

Blackfish

Can't Hardly Wait

Den of Thieves

How to Be a Latin Lover

I Am Legend

Jumping the Broom

Kingdom: Seasons 1-3

Knock Knock

Palm Trees in the Snow

Platoon

Runaway Bride

Snowpiercer

The Green Hornet

The Indian in the Cupboard

Waiting

Leaving May 1

Hoarders: Season 10

Leaving May 3

War Horse

Leaving May 5

Hangman

Leaving May 6

City of God: 10 Years Later

Lockout

Leaving May 7

The Chosen Ones

House at the End of the Street

Leaving May 10

Quartet

Leaving May 14

Sherlock: Series 1-4

Leaving May 18

Trumbo

Leaving May 29

American Crime: Seasons 1-3

My Week with Marilyn

The One I Love

Leaving May 31

50 First Dates

Act of Valor

All Dogs Go to Heaven

The Blair Witch Project

Brokeback Mountain

The Boy

Deliver Us from Eva

The Help

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Julie & Julia

Marauders

Milk

Miracle

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior

The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption

Soul Surfer

Striptease

Waiting...