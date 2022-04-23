New on Hulu May 2022: The best shows, movies and original series coming soon

The slate of what's new on Hulu for May 2022 just arrived in our inboxes, and so it's time to share it with you. This way, you'll be ready for the big new true crime dramatization starring Jessica Biel, a returning family favorite show and all the other new arrivals. That is, if your calendar isn't filled with the new movies and shows every weekend on all the big streaming services.

Included among the new arrivals is The Valet, a romantic comedy starring Samara Weaving as a movie star whose relationship with a married man (Max Greenfield) is potentially exposed by the paparazzi. Their solution is quite something, hiring valet Antonio (Eugenio Derbez) to pose as Olivia's actual new lover. If that sounds familiar, you're right: it's a remake of a French film.

Hulu's new additions also include a documentary about the GameStop stonks controversy and the Entertainment District Arc season 1 run of Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba. Also, while we're not listing them below, four more episodes of The Kardashians debut on May 5, 12, 19 and 26.

In addition to the list of what's new on Hulu for May 2022, we've also got the whole list of what's leaving Hulu this month. And while you wait for your personal picks to arrive, we've got two picks you need to check out now: a Hulu show with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score and a returning Hulu show to binge-watch now.

New on Hulu: Editors' recommendations

Candy

Wondering where Jessica Biel's been? Well, she's back in Candy, a disturbing new series based on true events from the 1980s. Biel stars Candy Montgomery, a housewife and mother who's tried to live the good life. She is even discreet about when she acts out. But, then, something happens with Candy and her friend Betty (Melanie Lynskey), and it leads to an investigation.

Premieres Monday, May 9, Candy is a five-night event that ends on Friday (gulp) the 13th.

Dragons: The Nine Realms season 2

The animated How to Train Your Dragon universe continues to expand in the second season of Dragons: The Nine Realms. Set 1,300 years after the films, this series brings dragons — long thought to be mere legend — back to modern day when a group of friends discovers the beasts are real. But, while Tom, Jun, D’Angelo and Alex are doing their best to keep their winged friends safe, one of these kids is learning more and more about their ties to the history of dragons.

Streaming on May 5

New on Hulu: Coming soon in May

Our top selections are in bold

Arriving on Hulu May 1

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

A Raisin In The Sun (2008)

The Adjustment Bureau (2011)

After Everything (2018)

The Angriest Man In Brooklyn (2014)

The A-Team (2010)

The Big Year (2010)

Billy Madison (1995)

The Bounty Hunter (2010)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

Busco Novio Para Mi Mujer (2016)

Cyrus (2010)

Dazed And Confused (1993)

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

Drag Me To Hell (2009)

Dude, Where's My Car? (2000)

Easy A (2010)

Equity (2016)

Escape From Pretoria (2020)

Fever Pitch (2005)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Fun With Dick And Jane (2005)

Funny People (2009)

Gone (2012)

Grandma (2015)

Hot Fuzz (2007)

How I Live Now (2013)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Legend Of Zorro (2005)

Marie Antoinette (2006)

Me, Myself And Irene (2000)

Mo' Money (1992)

November Criminals (2017)

Nowhere To Run (1993)

Once Upon A Time In America (1984)

Ong Bak (2003)

Ong Bak 2 (2008)

Ong Bak 3 (2010)

Open Season 2 (2009)

Person To Person (2017)

Pleasantville (1998)

The Polar Express (2004)

Pretty Woman (1990)

The Program (1993)

Resident Evil (2002)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Rock Of Ages (2012)

Saving Face (2004)

Saving Private Perez (2011)

Seven Years In Tibet (1997)

Still Alice (2014)

Stuart Little (1999)

Stuart Little 2 (2002)

Stuart Little 3: Call Of The Wild (2006)

Superhero Movie (2008)

Take This Waltz (2011)

Taken (2009)

The Vow (2012)

We Own The Night (2007)

White Bird In A Blizzard (2014)

White Men Can't Jump (1992)

The Wolfman (2010)

The Young Victoria (2009)

Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)

Arriving on Hulu May 2

Duncanville: Season 3 Premiere (Fox)

Daytime Divas: Complete Series (Sony)

Arriving on Hulu May 4

The Chase: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

Holey Moley: Fore-Ever: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

Who Do You Believe?: Series Premiere (ABC)

Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 13 (Bravo)

Arriving on Hulu May 5

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Last Survivors (2022)

Arriving on Hulu May 6

Hatching (2022)

Arriving on Hulu May 9

Candy: Limited Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Arriving on Hulu May 10

Breeders: Season 3 Premiere (FX)

Arriving on Hulu May 12

Italian Studies (2021)

Arriving on Hulu May 15

Conversations With Friends: Complete Limited Series (Hulu Original)

Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8E (MTV)

The Brass Teapot (2012)

Enron: The Smartest Guys In The Room (2005)

The Mountain Between Us (2017)

One Last Thing (2005)

Arriving on Hulu May 16

Queen Sugar: Complete Season 6 (OWN)

Arriving on Hulu May 17

Sundown (2021)

Arriving on Hulu May 18

Demons: Complete Series (Sony)

Helix: Complete Series (Sony)

Arriving on Hulu May 19

The Deep End: Series Premiere (Freeform)

So You Think You Can Dance: Season 17 Premiere (Fox)

Arriving on Hulu May 20

The Valet (2022) (Hulu Original)

American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story (2021)

Arriving on Hulu May 23

227: Complete Series (Sony)

My Hero Academia: Complete Season 5 (Dubbed) (Funimation)

Arriving on Hulu May 24

Beat Shazam: Season 5 Premiere (Fox)

Don't Forget The Lyrics: Series Premiere (Fox)

Arriving on Hulu May 26

Look At Me: XXXTentacion (2022) (Hulu Original)

The Great American Tag Sale With Martha Stewart: Series Premiere (ABC)

Masterchef: Season 12 Premiere (Fox)

A Taste Of Hunger (2021)

Arriving on Hulu May 27

Shoresy: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Arriving on Hulu May 29

Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba: Entertainment District Arc: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)

Arriving on Hulu May 29

Intrigo: Death Of An Author (2018)

Arriving on Hulu May 31

Pistol: Complete Limited Series (FX)

Gamestop: Rise Of The Players (2022)

What's leaving Hulu in May 2022

Leaving 5/6/2022

Beach Rats (2017)

Leaving 5/8/2022

The Nice Guys (2016)

Leaving 5/11/2022

Man Who Invented Christmas (2017)

Leaving 5/14/2022

Deadpool (2016)

Deadpool 2 (2018)

Leaving 5/17/2022

McQueen (2018)

Leaving 5/20/2022

Life After Basketball (2019)

Leaving 5/21/2022

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2015)

Leaving 5/30/2022

The Meddler (2015)

Leaving 5/31/2022

A Beautiful Planet (2016)

Above & Beyond (2014)

Another Earth (2011)

As Good As It Gets (1997)

The Bank Job (2008)

Beautiful Creatures (2013)

Can't Buy Me Love (1987)

Casper (1995)

Charlie Wilson's War (2007)

Crank (2006)

Dangerous Beauty (1998)

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

Digging For Fire (2015)

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

The Edge (1997)

Evan Almighty (2007)

Fred Claus (2007)

Fright Night (1985)

Gigli (2003)

Guarding Tess (1994)

Guess Who (2005)

Hanna (2011)

Horton Hears A Who! (2008)

Hustle And Heat (2004)

Imaginarium Of Doctor Parnassus (2009)

The Insider (1999)

John Carpenter's Ghosts Of Mars (2001)

Juno (2007)

Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story (2014)

L.A. Confidential (1997)

Land Of The Dead (2005)

Meet Me In Montenegro (2014)

The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor (2008)

My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006)

Pandas (2018)

People Like Us (2012)

The Perfect Holiday (2007)

Practical Magic (1998)

Predators (2010)

Premium Rush (2012)

Pretty Woman (1990)

The Princess Bride (1987)

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)

Spaced Invaders (1990)

Starship Troopers (1997)

Still Alice (2014)

Striking Distance (1993)

Trapped (2002)

Treading Water (2013)

Universal Soldier: The Return (1999)

The Upside (2017)

Watchmen (2009)

White Men Can't Jump (1992)