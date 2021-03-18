New Netflix feature will save you from Snyder Cut-long movies

Netflix is always investing in ways to make selecting content even easier, and the new ‘Movies under 90 Minutes’ category aims to have you scrolling less and watching more.

Many people have expressed the view that movies are too long these days, as this viral meme proves. This new Netflix category addresses that issue by compiling only movies in the Netflix library that can be consumed in an hour and a half or less.

We definitely appreciate lengthy features, although the four-hour Snyder Cut of Justice League due for release this week might be pushing us to our limit. There are times when shorter is simply better.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix confirmed the new category in a tweet, also giving a list of suggested 90-minutes features that includes Oscar nominee Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, comedy classic Monty Python and the Holy Grail, and family feature Space Jam, which is getting a sequel this year.

If 2 hour films feel like too much of a commitment (but somehow 10 ep series don’t?) this is for you: Movies Under 90 Minutes https://t.co/qs8WmLCaJdMarch 16, 2021 See more

The category features movies of all genres, as well as documentaries, and is a mix of both Netflix original movies and third-party options that the service has licensed. The only qualifier that a film needs to hit to be included is to be 90-minutes or less.

Unfortunately, as it currently stands the category is only available in the UK, so subscribers worldwide are stuck having to scroll through the streaming service’s vast catalog of movies to find 90 minutes features themselves.

However, Netflix often trials new features and categories in a single market before rolling them out across multiple regions once tested and approved. We’re hoping that this feature will be given the green light for further expansion soon, as sometimes you’re just not in the mood for a 3+ hour epic like The Irishman.