New Mac Mini M1 gets surprise discount — and it’s selling out fast

Black Friday deals are beginning to show up at various retailers, and that includes discounts on some of the most popular Apple products.

The new Mac Mini just received a new price drop at B&H, and Apple enthusiasts shouldn't miss out. B&H is currently offering the 2020 Mac Mini with the M1 chip for $649, $50 below the previous price of $699.

Apple Mac Mini M1 (Late 2020): was $699 now $649 @ B&H

Part of Apple's new line of Macs with the proprietary M1 chip, the 2020 Mac Mini didn't disappoint early adopters. With a small form factor, strong performance, and support for two large monitors, it's a great option for any workflow.View Deal

In our original Mac Mini M1 review, we marveled at the product's design and its incredible performance for the price. Along with the base version, which comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of SSD storage, the 8 GB/512 GB model is also discounted to $829 from a previous price of $899.

We'll be keeping an eye on the top Apple Black Friday deals over the next few days, so keep a tab open at Tom's Guide for the latest updates. You can also check our Cyber Monday deals page for the best post-Thanksgiving Day deals.

Shop more Black Friday sales