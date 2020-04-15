New iPhone SE is reportedly launching today at 11 am ET

The new iPhone SE (or iPhone 9, as it's often been called) is launching today according to a major Chinese retailer. And if a top leaker's guess is correct, the next iPhone will drop at 11 a.m. ET.

Suning is advertising that a new smartphone is coming sometime today. Front Page Tech host and Apple leaker Jon Prosser shared screenshots from the Chinese retailer's website promoting the "iPhone 9." Shortly after, another leaker Ben Geskin posted a countdown video clip set to end at 11 a.m. ET /8 a.m. PT.

The imagery does not show or support Suning's claim, but past rumors have pointed to today being the next iPhone's debut date. Several weeks ago Prosser said on Twitter that April 15 is a likely launch date according to an internal Apple meeting.

Via Chinese site “Yesky” Major Chinese retailer, Suning, is now advertising a new iPhone launch today. 👀 pic.twitter.com/QXGeNICYpMApril 15, 2020

Prosser also posted a video a few days ago in which he has confirmed that the new iPhone SE will launch on April 15. Shipments would begin a week later on April 22nd.

Another report this morning from MacWorld suggests Apple plans to reveal the iPhone 9 today, saying it has "never seen such a solid wave of [rumors] all pointing to a single period."

Other rumors about the iPhone 9 suggest it will sport a 4.7-inch display, Apple’s newest A13 Bionic chip (which is found in the iPhone 11), and Touch ID unlocking biometrics instead of Face ID.

The reveal of the new iPhone SE could steal the spotlight from the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, which were just revealed yesterday as part of a special livestream event.

If the iPhone 9 is launching today, it'll probably be early this morning or around 12 p.m. ET based on Apple's previous, non-keynote device announcements. That said, the company hasn't been following its release regime as closely as we've grown used to, so we'll just have to wait and see.