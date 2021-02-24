New iPhone 12 MagSafe battery pack is genius — and it’s not from Apple

Anker has released a new MagSafe portable charger that keeps your phone topped up without the need of a charge case. The Anker PowerCore Magnetic 5K Wireless Power Bank actually beats Apple to market as the company is also reportedly working on a similar accessory.

The PowerCore is a 5,000mAh battery that can charge an iPhone 12 from zero to 95% or an iPhone 12 Pro Max from zero to 75%. It also only charges at 7.5W, and not the full 15W MagSafe is capable of. The Anker PowerCore Magnetic 5K Wireless Power Bank retails for $40 and will launch March 17.

According to Amazon listing for the Anker PowerCore Magnetic 5K Wireless Power Bank, the accessory offers "superior safety" as its "MultiProtect safety system includes foreign object detection, short circuit protection, temperature control, and more."

This is welcome news as even Apple has reportedly been running into odd errors with its MagSafe battery pack. Apparently at Cupertino, iPhones continued to pop up warnings that phones were overheating when that wasn't the case.

The PowerCore, just like the MagSafe charger, also works through magnetic cases. Charging the PowerCore has to be done through USB-Type C.

Per our iPhone 12 battery life results, we found that even with its diminutive 2,815mAh cell, it was able to stay on continuously for 8 hours and 25 minutes when browsing the web over 5G. The Anker PowerCore would essentially double the power of the main battery.

For users with battery anxiety, the PowerCore could be a sleek and handy accessory to have around. No wonder it's already reached no. 1 in the New Releases in Cell Phone Portable Power Banks category on Amazon.