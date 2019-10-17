New iPad $30 Off Ahead of Black Friday

Oct. 17 Update: Amazon now has the 128GB iPad on sale for $399.99.

The new 2019 Apple iPad remains the go-to iPad for everyday use. While we expect to see many iPad Black Friday deals in the lead up to Black Friday 2019, if you can't wait till then — here's a solid deal you can pick up now.

Walmart still has the new Apple iPad 10.2-inch Tablet (32GB) on sale for $319. (Stock is low, so grab this deal while you can). That's just $10 off, but it's the first dollar-off discount we see on the base model. Need more memory? Walmart again has the Apple iPad 10.2-inch Tablet (128GB) on sale for $399.99. That's $30 off and the best price we've seen. (It's also a good sign of the type of Walmart Black Friday deals we'll see in the coming days).

Apple 10.2" iPad (32GB): was $329 now $319

Apple's most popular iPad now sports a bigger screen and support for Apple's Smart Keyboard. This is the first time we see the base 32GB model on sale. (It undercuts Amazon's price for the base model). Need more storage? The 128GB model is $30 off.View Deal

Sister site LaptopMag reviewed the new Apple iPad 2019 and gave it an Editor's Choice award. Although it uses the same A10 Fusion CPU found in its predecessor, it now supports Apple's Smart Keyboard Cover, boasts a larger 10.2-inch screen, and manages to offer more battery life than the 2018 model.

The new screen on the 2019 iPad is super bright and crisp. It offers a 2160 x 1620 resolution, but unless you have eagle eyes, you may not notice the extra 11% screen real estate it offers.

What you will notice is the improved battery life. The 2018 iPad lasted 10 hours and 7 minutes in our battery tests, but the new 2019 iPad goes on for 11 hours and 58 minutes (this despite packing a bigger screen).

We predict this base model may drop an extra $20 when Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals officially begin, but if you can't wait till then — it's a solid deal you can get now.