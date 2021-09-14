New iPad 9 tipped to launch alongside iPhone 13 today

It looks like the iPad 9 could make an appearance during today's Apple event after all. We've just spotted a new rumor that the iPad mini 6 won't be the only tablet that could be unveiled today.

That's according to @PandaIsBald (via MacRumors), a Weibo user who has previously spilled details on the alleged iPhone 13 pre-order dates. The leaker suggested that Apple reportedly plans to unveil the next generation of its entry-level tablet alongside the iPhone 13 lineup.

However, the source did mention that there's also a possibility of the iPad 9 announcement taking place after today's event, too.

Today's Apple event is expected to see the unveiling of the iPhone 13 and Pro models as well as the Apple Watch 7 and the AirPods 3. Earlier this year, reliable Apple tipster Mark Gurman also hinted that Cupertino is reportedly gearing up to announce up to five products in total this fall, including the new iPad mini 6 and the 9th gen iPad.

And just two day's ago, Gurman tweeted: "There will be two events," hinting that the latter event could focus solely on Mac and iPad announcements. So we might not see the 9th gen iPad until then.

This wouldn't come as a surprise as we've previously reported on another rumor stating that Apple could be prepping for multiple events lined up all the way until this December. Apple hasn't confirmed anything, but the tech giant does have the tendency to split up major announcements involving some of its flagship products.

Regardless, the good news is that it's looking very likely that both of the new rumored iPads will arrive before the end of the year.

Just last week, we've spotted reports regarding a low stock for the iPad 8, with customers facing a 4-5-week-long waiting window. And although Apple hasn't addressed it yet, this could almost definitely mean that a new model could be on its way.

Unlike the iPad mini 6, the iPad 9 isn't expected to go through significant changes on the design front. But the next generation of Apple's entry-level iPad is still rumored to get impressive features, such as a slightly bigger 10.5-inch display, a more powerful A14 Bionic chip, more storage (starting at 64GB) and upgraded 4GB of RAM.

If you (like the rest of us) are curious about what Apple has in store for today, make sure to follow our Apple event live blog, where we'll break down all the big announcements in real time.