New iPad 8 unveiled: Release date, price, specs and news

The iPad 8th generation promises a big jump in performance while still being the most affordable tablet in Apple's lineup. Starting at $329, Apple says that the new iPad 8 is up to 40% faster, and you still get all-day battery life.

Here's everything we know about the iPad 8 so far, including price, release date, specs, features and accessories.

The best tablets you can buy now

iPad Air 4: See Apple's sleek and very fast new tablet

iPad 8th generation specs Price: $329

Display: 10.2 inches (2160 x 1620 pixels)

Storage: 32GB, 128GB

CPU: A12 Bionic

Camera: 8MP

Video recording: 1080p at 30 fps

Front camera: 1.2MP

Battery life (claimed): Up to 9 hours

Size: 9.8 x 6.8 x 0.29 inches

Weight: 1.08 pounds

The iPad 8th generation is available to order now (Sept. 15) at Apple.com. The iPad will be available starting September 18 in multiple retail stores.

iPad 8 price and configurations

(Image credit: Apple)

The iPad 8th generation has the same price as the previous model at $329 for the Wi-Fi model and $459 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The device is available in 32GB and 128GB capacities.

If you want to jump up from 32GB to 128GB, which we recommend if you're going to be downloading a lot of apps, it will cost you an extra $100. So the 128GB model starts at $429.

iPad 8 specs

(Image credit: Apple)

The biggest upgrade in the iPad 8 is the A12 iBionic chip, which is designed to deliver up to 40% faster CPU performance and twice the graphics power. In fact, Apple claims that the new iPad 8th generation is twice as fast as the best selling Windows laptop and up to three times faster than the top-selling Android tablet.

The A12 Bionic chip delivers more than just raw horsepower, as its Neural Engine enhances everything from augmented reality apps and photo editing to Siri performance.

iPad 8 design and display

We wouldn't call the iPad 8th generation design modern. You still get chunky bezels all around the 10.2-inch display, along with a Touch ID button underneath the screen.

The iPad 8 is just as light as it was before, weighing in at 1.02 pounds and measuring 0.29 inches thick. The color choices for the new iPad are Space Gray, Silver and Gold.

iPad OS 14 and Apple Pencil

(Image credit: Apple)

The bad news is that the new iPad 8 doesn't support the newest Apple Pencil, so you're stuck using the first-gen Apple Pencil and charging it awkwardly in the Lightning Port.

The good news is that you can do a lot with the Apple Pencil in iPadOS 14. This includes the ability for the iPad to instantly convert your scribbles into text. And there's shape recognition for creating more polished-looking presentations or drawings.

Other iPadOS 14 highlights include improved Universal Search, new sidebars for various apps (including Photos and Files), better designed widgets for the Home Screen and more compact designs for phone calls, FaceTime and Siri.

iPad 8 cameras

The 8-MP camera in the iPad 8th generation isn't the sharpest, but you should get better image quality thanks to the inclusion of Apple's A12 Bionic chip. There's support for Live Photos as well, but you can't shoot portraits.

The front 1.2MP camera should be fine for FaceTime calls, but we wouldn't expect the best fidelity.

iPad 8 battery life

The iPad 8 comes with a 32.4-watt-hour battery that promises up to 10 hours of web surfing over Wi-Fi or watching video. And that dips to to 9 hours over LTE.

iPad 8 keyboard

The new iPad 8th generation doesn't support the Magic Keyboard, but it does work with Apple's Smart Keyboard, which sells for $159. You can also opt for a third-party keyboard from Logitech, such as the Combo Touch for iPad, which features a backlit keyboard and touchpad for $149.

Outlook

The sleeker, full-screen iPad Air is going to grab more attention because it looks and feels like a new iPad, but if you're looking for a new iPad on a budget, the iPad 8th generation should give you the performance you need. We just wish it supported the new Apple Pencil.