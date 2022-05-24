New Hogwarts Legacy trailer showcases PS5 exclusive features

New Hogwarts Legacy details have been fairly thin on the ground since its first gameplay showcase back in March, but the drought is finally over as a new PlayStation blog post (opens in new tab) and accompanying trailer (opens in new tab) have just revealed a range of PS5 exclusive features.

If you’re looking to totally immerse yourself in the Wizarding World then you’ll probably want to play the upcoming Harry Potter RPG on Sony’s PS5 console. For starters, the game is primed to take full advantage of the DualSense controller's adaptive triggers.

“You’ll feel the magical resistance at your fingertips through every spell, whether firing off a basic cast or summoning the strength for a more powerful charm," explained Chandler Wood, community manager at WB Games Avalanche.

The Dualsense’s haptic feedback will also be used to more accurately simulate the feeling of firing off a powerful spell. Wood gives the example of using the shield charm Protego to block an incoming attack, the PS5 pad’s feedback will allow you to “feel the sizzling of the magic being reflected and absorbed.”

The DualSense's adaptive triggers and haptic feedback aren’t just limited to spellwork either. They will also be used to bring heightened immersion to various events in the world including brewing potions, deploying a screeching Mandrake plant and flying through the skies on a broom or winged hippogriff.

The controller’s light bar will also be used to give each player's game a little bit of individual personalization. “When not flashing along with spells being cast or damage being taken, the DualSense controller lights will pulse with the colors of your Hogwarts house," said Wood.

Finally, Wood outlines the game’s visual and audio performance on Sony’s next-gen console. On PS5 the game will be playable in “stunning” 4K, but players will have a choice between fidelity and performance mode. The game will also take advantage of the PS5’s Tempest 3D Audio tech, the DualSense’s inbuilt speaker, the console’s speedy SSD for fast loading times, and PS5 UI features such as Activity Cards and Game Help will be supported.

That’s an awful lot of new information to get excited about for wannabe wizards planning to enjoy Hogwarts Legacy on PS5 later this year. Unfortunately, the one piece of information we really want, a confirmed release date, remains elusive.

For now, all we know is that Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled to launch sometime in holiday 2022. Alongside releasing on PS5, Hogwarts Legacy will also come to Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, PC and even Nintendo Switch.