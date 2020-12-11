New entry-level iPad could get this killer upgrade in 2021

A new entry-level iPad could be on its way in early 2021, with a cheaper price tag thanks to it making use of the iPhone 11's A13 Bionic chipset.

At least that's according to Chinese tech site CNBeta that claims to have information about an upcoming budget iPad. The new iPad looks set to replace the current 10.2-inch iPad, which is the cheapest tablet Apple offers and comes with the solid, if dated, A12 Bionic chip.

As such, it looks like the next standard iPad will be getting a decent performance upgrade. The A13 Bionic, you may remember, it's the chip powering the iPhone 11 and the latest iPhone SE. While it’s not as powerful as the iPhone 12’s A14 Bionic, it’s still one of the best mobile chipsets on the market right now, and step up from the A12 Bionic.

CNBeta also said that the 9th-gen iPad will also have a 10.5-inch display, 4GB of RAM, a minimum of 64GB of storage space, and a starting price of just $299.

For comparison. The 8th gen iPad , which arrived back in September, has a 10.2-inch display, the aforementioned A12 Bionic chipset, 3GB of RAM, and starts at 32GB of storage for $329.

The new entry-level iPad is tipped to be thinner, lighter, and keep the Touch ID button. But there's no word on whether it will get an updated design. The 10.2-inch iPad has been using same bezel-heavy design for years, and is arguably due a refresh much like the new iPad Air 2020 received.

Nevertheless, the 9th-gen model looks set to offer a solid upgrade over its predecessor, and the $30 price cut is just the cherry on top.

The only real question is when this tablet is set to arrive. The 2020 iPad only went on sale in mid-September, so an early 2021 release window is several months too early for an upgrade.

Of course, 2020 saw Apple start spreading out its product announcements over the latter half of the year. This year saw the debut of the iPhone 12 range, MacBook Air M1 and the MacBook Pro with M1, and the AirPods Max.

So 2021 could see a more gradual approach to product releases, with the less-important products arriving earlier than normal.