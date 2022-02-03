New Dr. Strange 2 teaser just tipped for Super Bowl 2022 commercial

Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow may be getting help from Dr. Strange 2 and Moon Knight. No, not on the field of the Super Bowl 2022 live stream, but by giving the broadcast a little more star power now that the likes of Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes are stuck at home.

According to a new report from Deadline, the "possible spots" that Disney could unveil during Super Bowl ads include Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Moon Knight. While we're not sure how long these clips would be (Disney has all the money, but this is still a rich spot for ads).

Pixar’s Lightyear — the Buzz Lightyear origin story — is also possible for a Super Bowl ad, and of all three projects, feels most befitting of the big game.

The story also details other likely projects to get Super Bowl ads, including Jurassic World: Dominion and Bel-Air. The latter will be available to watch during and after the big game on Peacock, which is also streaming the Super Bowl to cord-cutters who don't watch on NBC.

A new trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is also expected for the Super Bowl. Deadline isn't as sure about a new Top Gun: Maverick trailer, which would promote a movie that's been advertised for so many years that you would be excused if you thought it already came out.

Analysis: What Dr. Strange 2 and Moon Knight ads need

So far, Dr. Strange 2 trailers have been focusing on the multiverse aspect by showing us both the Stephen Strange we saw in the MCU and Strange Supreme (the evil Dr. Strange seen in Marvel's What If...?. But we would truly have our jaws on the floor if the trailer showed us other multiverse versions of familiar characters. Or, if it showed us Loki and Sylvie popping in after the latter shattered the sacred timeline.

The original Moon Knight trailer gave us all the right vibes, but made it seem like Oscar Isaac will be spending the whole show with the oddest accent that just doesn't fit. We're hoping that accent is just for one of his "alters" as Moon Knight is one of the personalities of Marc Spector, a former U.S. Marine and CIA agent with dissociative identity disorder.

The other thing we want from the trailer is a bit more information about what Ethan Hawke's seemingly-villainous character is doing. While Spector/Moon Knight looks to have enough trouble with his multiple identities, all comic book movies need a good villain.