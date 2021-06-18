New double-sided wireless charger can juice your iPhone and AirPods at once

If you've ever dreamed of wirelessly charging your phone and earbuds simultaneously while on the move, you need more ambitious goals in life. But fortunately for you, there's now a product that'll provide exactly what you want.

That product is the $70/£70 Dual Powerbank from Zens. Sandwiching the charger between your iPhone and AirPods case allows you to charge both at the same time. It also can be stood up via a fold-out stand so you can charge your phone while keeping an eye on the screen.

This set-up would work with any two wirelessly chargeable devices. But since one side features a magnetic connector, owners of the iPhone 12, with its MagSafe connector, are clearly the target audience.

The maximum output of the Dual Powerbank is 7.5W. That's not as fast as the 15W you would get from using an official MagSafe charger, but it will be consistently fast across all devices that work with the Qi charging standard.

(Image credit: Zens)

At 4,000 mAh, the powerbank is actually smaller than many modern phone batteries. You'll still be able to fill even an iPhone 12 Pro Max from 0-100% and have some juice left over though, or give a phone with a bigger battery a substantial top-up.

Of course, this peculiar powerbank wouldn't be necessary if the iPhone supported reverse wireless charging, much like the Samsung Galaxy S21 and other leading Android phones. Unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be on the cards. No iPhone 13 rumors mention Apple adding reverse wireless charging to the upcoming phone, expected to appear this September.

(Image credit: Zens)

If you think the Dual Powerbank is more gimmick than practical product, you may care more for the rest of Zens' new product range.

The £50/$50 Magnetic Single Powerbank is identical aside from the fact it lacks the second charging surface and stand, and therefore costs less. The £60/$60 Magnetic Single Powerbank with Stand adds back the kickstand for handy portrait or landscape-mode charging.