New Amazon sale takes $15 to $85 off Fire TV devices

The Big Game is fast approaching and Super Bowl TV deals aren't the only tech discounts we're seeing this week. For a limited time, Amazon is taking from $15 to $85 off its entire lineup of Fire TV streamers. It's one of the best Amazon deals we've seen since the holidays.

For instance, you can get the Fire TV Stick (1080p) for $24.99. That's $15 off and just $5 shy of its all-time price low. Other discounts include:

Amazon Fire TV Stick: was $39 now $24 @ Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a streaming gadget that lets you watch Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and just about any other service you can think of in full 1080p. It includes an Alexa remote with a built-in mic, so you can find things to watch using voice commands. It's $5 shy of its all-time price low. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

Even if you don't own a 4K TV, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the streamer we'd recommend. It packs a slightly faster processor than the 1080p Fire TV Stick, which means opening and navigating through apps will be a little more seamless and lag-free. It's now $15 off. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Cube: was $119 now $99 @ Amazon

Get access to tons of content with Amazon's Fire TV Cube. The device is an excellent marriage of an Echo speaker and streaming provider that's able to control your living room. We've seen it on sale for less before (it was $89 over the holidays), but it's still a solid deal at $99.View Deal

Fire TV Recast OTA DVR 500GB: was $229 now $144 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Recast DVR lets you watch and record broadcast TV using your Fire TV, Echo Show, or other mobile device when you're on the move. It's now $85 off which is the second-best price we've seen for it. The 1TB model is also on sale for $194.99, which is also $85 off.View Deal

In addition to its set-top boxes and streamers, Amazon is also bundling a free Echo Dot with the purchase of a new Fire TV Edition Smart TV. Just use coupon "FTVE20" at checkout to score your free Echo Dot. Amazon's Fire TV sale ends February 2.