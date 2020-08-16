Nets vs Raptors live stream: How to watch the NBA playoffs Round 1 series

Nets vs Raptors start time, channel Nets vs Raptors begins at 4 p.m. ET tomorrow (Monday, Aug. 17) on ESPN.

The defending champs will arrive in the NBA Playoffs with Nets vs Raptors live streams that begin Round 1. So, yes, we're done with the 'seeding' portion of the NBA's bubble season, and into the playoffs, with the winner of this series going on to face the winner of Boston vs Philly in the semi-finals.

This may feel like a foregone conclusion of a series, as the Raptors are the 2 seed in the East (behind the Bucks). And while the Brooklyn team may surprise, they're coming into this game hit harder than most other bubble teams, as Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are both out, and Wilson Chandler, Spencer Dinwiddie, DeAndre Jordan and Taurean Prince didn't even make it to the bubble.

Oh, and don't even worry about the Raptors. Unlike a lot of top-seeded teams (Hi, Lakers) they're at 100% health right now, ready to walk through Brooklyn and whomever they get in the semis (sorry Philly and Boston, nobody's got your back) and face their real challenge, the Milwaukee Bucks, in the conference finals.

So, here is everything you need to watch the Nets vs Raptors live stream tomorrow — to see if they can find their own Dame Lillard-esque savior — and the rest of this Round 1 series as well.

How to avoid Nets vs Raptors blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Nets vs Raptors live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

Nets vs Raptors live streams in the US

In the U.S., viewers will watch the series of Nets vs Raptors live streams on ESPN (which has game 1), TNT and NBA TV (we've got full series schedule, with start times and channels below). Cable subscribers won't have trouble finding TNT and ESPN, but they'll have to add NBA TV on separately. All are on YouTube TV and the fan favorite fuboTV.

But if Basketball is your only sport, the NBA League Pass isn't a terrible deal with packages start at $20 per year — and $29 per year for access to all teams. Though it suffers local and national blackout games, like any other service.

Of the available streaming services, we recommend fuboTV, as it's the only of these options to land in our best streaming services list. ESPN is included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $30. But we think the $45 per month Sling Blue + Orange package may be the best best for a comprehensive streaming situation.

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and in addition to all three channels you'll need for this series, it's also got the basic TV channels, including AMC, Food Network, USA and VH1. Plus, it's got NBA TV (in the $5.99 fubo Extra add-on), which will have other playoff games.View Deal

Nets vs Raptors live streams in the UK

British hoop fans always impress me by how late they can stay up to watch American sports, but that won't be necessary for all of these games. The Nets vs Raptors live stream for game 1 is at 9 p.m. BST, and other games start at 6:30 p.m. BST. The games will air on Sky Sports, and those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year and serves up all of the games with no blackouts.

Nets vs Raptors live streams in Canada

TSN is the likely home of the hometeam's streams in Canada, but they haven't said which NBA games will be on which of its many channels. We will update this story once we learn more.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.

Nets vs Raptors series schedule

(all times ET)

Game 1: Mon, Aug 17 Brooklyn at Toronto, 4 p.m., ESPN

Game 2: Wed, Aug 19 Brooklyn at Toronto, 1:30 p.m., NBATV

Game 3: Fri, Aug 21 Toronto at Brooklyn, 1:30 p.m., NBATV

Game 4: Sun, Aug 23 Toronto at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m., TNT

* Game 5: Tue, Aug 25 Brooklyn at Toronto, TBA, TBA

* Game 6: Thu, Aug 27 Toronto at Brooklyn, TBD, ESPN

* Game 7: Sat, Aug 29 Brooklyn at Toronto, TBD, TNT

* = if necessary