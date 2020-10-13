Netgear's killer Wi-Fi 6 mesh network kit is $50 off in Prime Day deal

Prime Day deals are in full swing and we're seeing some huge price cuts on some of our favorite networking devices such as Amazon's Eero mesh router. However, if you're looking for strong performance with Wi-Fi 6 capability, here's your chance to get Netgear's beastly mesh system at a fraction of its cost.

For a limited time, Best Buy has the new NETGEAR Nighthawk AX1800 Mesh WiFi 6 system on sale for $179. That's $50 off and one of the best Wi-Fi 6 router deals we've seen all year.

NETGEAR Nighthawk AX1800 (2-Pack): was $229 now $179 @ Best Buy

Our pick for the best basic Wi-Fi 6 mesh system is a strong performer with a simple interface. The router and satellite extension work together to blanket up to 3,000 square feet with combined speeds of 1.8 Gbps. The system is currently $50 off at Best Buy.View Deal

In our best Wi-Fi 6 routers buying guide, Netgear's dual-band mesh Wi-Fi system was praised for its affordable price, ability to handle over 25 devices connected simultaneously with ease and combined speeds of up to 1.8 Gigabits per second.

Netgear's mesh system consists of one router that offers two gigabit ethernet ports and a satellite extension. This means you'll have steady speeds whether you're gaming or video conferencing from anywhere in your home.

We're rounding up the best Prime Day deals all week, so stay tuned to Tom's Guide for more savings.

Shop early Prime Day sales at Amazon