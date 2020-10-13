Netgear's killer Wi-Fi 6 mesh network kit is $50 off in Prime Day deal

Prime Day deals are in full swing and we're seeing some huge price cuts on some of our favorite networking devices such as Amazon's Eero mesh router. However, if you're looking for strong performance with Wi-Fi 6 capability, here's your chance to get Netgear's beastly mesh system at a fraction of its cost.
For a limited time, Best Buy has the new NETGEAR Nighthawk AX1800 Mesh WiFi 6 system on sale for $179. That's $50 off and one of the best Wi-Fi 6 router deals we've seen all year.
NETGEAR Nighthawk AX1800 (2-Pack): was $229 now $179 @ Best Buy
Our pick for the best basic Wi-Fi 6 mesh system is a strong performer with a simple interface. The router and satellite extension work together to blanket up to 3,000 square feet with combined speeds of 1.8 Gbps. The system is currently $50 off at Best Buy.View Deal
In our best Wi-Fi 6 routers buying guide, Netgear's dual-band mesh Wi-Fi system was praised for its affordable price, ability to handle over 25 devices connected simultaneously with ease and combined speeds of up to 1.8 Gigabits per second.
Netgear's mesh system consists of one router that offers two gigabit ethernet ports and a satellite extension. This means you'll have steady speeds whether you're gaming or video conferencing from anywhere in your home.
We're rounding up the best Prime Day deals all week, so stay tuned to Tom's Guide for more savings.
Shop early Prime Day sales at Amazon
- Amazon devices: save on Fire TVs, Alexa speakers, Kindles
- Apple deals: save on AirPods, Apple Watch, more
- Beauty deals: deals from $4 on Revlon, Maybelline, and more
- Bedding & bath: deals on comforters, shower curtains, and mattresses
- Clothing: save on Calvin Klein, Dickies, Timberland, and more
- Fitness: save on Gaiam, Bowflex, Nautilus, and more
- Furniture: deals on office chairs, nightstands, and dressers
- Halloween decor: deals on costumes, candy, and decor
- Headphones: deals from $8
- TV sales: deals from $115
- Laptops: save on MacBooks, Chromebooks, and Windows machines
- Lego toys: up to 30% off Lego sets
- Mattresses: deals on Casper, Serta, Tuft & Needle
- Office chairs: deals from $39
- Pet food/supplies: up to 40% off food and treats
- Snacks: up to 35% off Quaker, Starbucks, Lay's, and more
- Snow boots: save on Columbia, Sorel, Uggs, and more
- Tablets: save on Apple, Samsung, Fire HD, more
- Whole Foods at Amazon: up to 45% off for Prime members
- Winter apparel: coats from $39