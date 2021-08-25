Netflix’s Tudum fan event will showcase Stranger Things, Cobra Kai, Bridgerton and more big shows and movies

Add this to your Netflix queue: in a few weeks, the streaming service is holding a global fan event called TUDUM, named for the signature opening sound that plays when you start any of its shows or movies. And the virtual livestream will unveil trailers and first looks from over 70 Netflix series, films and specials.

The September 25 event will feature panels with the stars and creators of top shows like Stranger Things season 4, Cobra Kai season 4, Bridgerton season 2, The Witcher season 2, Ozark, The Crown, The Umbrella Academy, Emily in Paris, Sex Education and more. Fans will also get exclusives and sneak peeks of upcoming Netflix movies like Army of Thieves, The Old Guard, Extraction and Red Notice. For the full list of titles, see below.

TUDUM follows on the heels of Netflix's Geeked Week, a virtual fan event that took place in June. It seems like the streamer is trying to make up for the lack of in-person fan conventions where it would normally debut trailers and footage for upcoming projects.

TUDUM will begin streaming on September 25 at 9 a.m. PST / 12 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. GMT / 1 a.m. JST and ST. It will be available across Netflix’s YouTube channels worldwide, in addition to Twitter and Twitch.

There will also be special pre-shows highlighting Netflix's Korean and Indian series and films, as well as anime content. That kicks off at 5 a.m. PST.

Watch the star-studded trailer for TUDUM, then check out the full list of titles below. More info can be found at tudum.com.

Aggretsuko / アグレッシブ烈子

A Whisker Away / 泣きたい私は猫をかぶる

A Traves De Mi Ventana

Arcane

Army of Thieves

Black Crab

Big Mouth

Bridgerton

Bright: Samurai Soul / ブライト: サムライソウル

Bruised

The Chestnut Man

Cobra Kai

Colin in Black and White

Cowboy Bebop

The Crown season 5

Oscuro Deseo

De Volta Aos 15

Don’t Look Up

Emily in Paris season 2

Extraction

Finding Anamika

Floor is Lava

The Harder They Fall

Hellbound / 지옥

Heeramandi

Human Resources

Interceptor

Inside Job

La Casa De Papel

The Old Guard

Ozark season 4

Maldivas

My Name / 마이 네임

New World / 신세계로부터

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie / 劇場版美少女戦士セーラームーンEternal: 前編・後編

Rebelde

Ritmo Salvaje

Red Notice

The Sandman

Sex Education season 3

The Silent Sea / 고요의 바다

Soy Georgina

Stranger Things

Super Crooks / スーパー・クルックス

Ultraman

The Umbrella Academy season 3

Vikings: Valhalla

The Witcher season 2

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Young, Famous and African