Netflix’s Tudum fan event will showcase Stranger Things, Cobra Kai, Bridgerton and more big shows and movies

Add this to your Netflix queue: in a few weeks, the streaming service is holding a global fan event called TUDUM, named for the signature opening sound that plays when you start any of its shows or movies. And the virtual livestream will unveil trailers and first looks from over 70 Netflix series, films and specials.
The September 25 event will feature panels with the stars and creators of top shows like Stranger Things season 4, Cobra Kai season 4, Bridgerton season 2, The Witcher season 2, Ozark, The Crown, The Umbrella Academy, Emily in Paris, Sex Education and more. Fans will also get exclusives and sneak peeks of upcoming Netflix movies like Army of Thieves, The Old Guard, Extraction and Red Notice. For the full list of titles, see below.
- The best Netflix shows to binge right now
- What's new on Netflix this month
- Plus: Netflix's Cowboy Bebop images are out, and it's not doing it for me
TUDUM follows on the heels of Netflix's Geeked Week, a virtual fan event that took place in June. It seems like the streamer is trying to make up for the lack of in-person fan conventions where it would normally debut trailers and footage for upcoming projects.
TUDUM will begin streaming on September 25 at 9 a.m. PST / 12 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. GMT / 1 a.m. JST and ST. It will be available across Netflix’s YouTube channels worldwide, in addition to Twitter and Twitch.
There will also be special pre-shows highlighting Netflix's Korean and Indian series and films, as well as anime content. That kicks off at 5 a.m. PST.
Watch the star-studded trailer for TUDUM, then check out the full list of titles below. More info can be found at tudum.com.
- Aggretsuko / アグレッシブ烈子
- A Whisker Away / 泣きたい私は猫をかぶる
- A Traves De Mi Ventana
- Arcane
- Army of Thieves
- Black Crab
- Big Mouth
- Bridgerton
- Bright: Samurai Soul / ブライト: サムライソウル
- Bruised
- The Chestnut Man
- Cobra Kai
- Colin in Black and White
- Cowboy Bebop
- The Crown season 5
- Oscuro Deseo
- De Volta Aos 15
- Don’t Look Up
- Emily in Paris season 2
- Extraction
- Finding Anamika
- Floor is Lava
- The Harder They Fall
- Hellbound / 지옥
- Heeramandi
- Human Resources
- Interceptor
- Inside Job
- La Casa De Papel
- The Old Guard
- Ozark season 4
- Maldivas
- My Name / 마이 네임
- New World / 신세계로부터
- Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie / 劇場版美少女戦士セーラームーンEternal: 前編・後編
- Rebelde
- Ritmo Salvaje
- Red Notice
- The Sandman
- Sex Education season 3
- The Silent Sea / 고요의 바다
- Soy Georgina
- Stranger Things
- Super Crooks / スーパー・クルックス
- Ultraman
- The Umbrella Academy season 3
- Vikings: Valhalla
- The Witcher season 2
- The Witcher: Blood Origin
- Young, Famous and African
- Next: The best Netflix movies to watch right now