Netflix’s Resident Evil live action series: Lance Reddick joins the cast as Wesker

Netflix's Resident Evil live-action series finally has a lead — and it's one of our favorites. Lance Reddick himself, who you may know as Cedric Daniels from The Wire or Charon from John Wick, is going to star in the series as long-time Resident Evil game villain Albert Wesker.

This is not just notable because Reddick is a beloved actor. He is the first person of color who will portray Albert Wesker in any Resident Evil property. The series was first announced in August 2020. Today's casting news broke on the Netflix Geeked Week stream, which revealed that the series has begun production.

Netflix's Resident Evil show will start with an eight episode first season, with episodes running one-hour each.

Netflix's Resident Evil live-action series cast and crew

Reddick will be joined by Siena Agudong (No Good Nick), Ella Balinska (Charlie's Angels), Paola Nunez (Bad Boys For Life), Tamara Smart (A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting) and Adeline Rudolph (Riverdale).

As to who they will be playing, we're not sure. Netflix previously announced that the series will feature Wesker's children, Jade and Billie. No word about Wesker son Jake Muller, who appeared in previous installments.

The series will be helmed by Andrew Dabb (Supernatural), who wrote the episode 1 script. Bronwen Hughes (The Walking Dead) is directing the first two episodes.

In the news release announcing the series Dabb called Resident Evil his "favorite game of all time" before saying he's "incredibly excited to tell a new chapter in this amazing story and bring the first ever Resident Evil series to Netflix members around the world."

Netflix's Resident Evil live-action series plot

Details are mum right now, but Geeked Week co-host Rahul Kohli promised "totally fresh spin on Resident Evil." We do know that the show will take place in New Raccoon City, where Umbrella Corporation secrets will be uncovered.

Previous reporting, via Variety, notes that the series will take place "nearly three decades after the discovery of the T-virus, an outbreak reveals the Umbrella Corporation’s dark secrets. Netflix has given the one-hour show an eight-episode order.