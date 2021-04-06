Netflix’s Havoc: Release date and latest news for Tom Hardy movie

Netflix's Havoc is one of the streaming service's most anticipated movies thanks to a mighty pairing that could make for cinematic success. That's because star/producer Tom Hardy (Mad Max: Fury Road, Venom) seems like a prime actor for writer/director Gareth Evans to repeat the success he's had in the past.

Evans is best known for 2011's The Raid and its sequel The Raid 2 (from 2014). And these movies, where a one hard-nosed badass entered an unfriendly environment, also saw Evans serve as action choreographer.

Evans has worked with Netflix before with the 2018 horror-thriller film Apostle, one of the best horror movies on Netflix.

In Havoc's announcement, Netflix noted that this is the start of a new partnership: "Gareth Evans has signed an exclusive deal with Netflix to produce and direct films for the studio for the next several years. Havoc will be the first feature under the new creative partnership."

Forest Whitaker has joined Tom Hardy in the cast of Havoc

Considering we just learned about this film existing in February 2021, we're not optimistic about it arriving this year. An early 2022, or even summer 2022, window, seems more reasonable.

Netflix's Havoc cast

On February 19, in Netflix's announcement for Havoc, Tom Hardy was the only cast member revealed to be in the movie. Hardy will also serve as a producer. Hardy likely plays the film's protagonist.

Quoting the logline from the announcement, that would make Hardy "a bruised detective" who "must fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician's estranged son, while unraveling a deep web of corruption and conspiracy that ensnares his entire city." Yes, that sounds just like something Tom Hardy could thrive with.

Of course, Hardy will not be alone. Variety reports that Forest Whitaker will also be in the film. His role has not been disclosed.