Netflix just cancelled popular reality series in the middle of filming

Netflix just cancelled one of its most popular reality series in the middle of filming its seventh season after a union-strike caused the streamer to prematurely pull the plug.

As reported by TV Insider, Netflix has shut down the production of Nailed it! Halloween in the wake of union strikes. Crew walked off set last week in an effort to secure a contract with The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE). The union group would have looked to secure an agreement with Magical Elves, the production company behind Nailed it!

Unfortunately, Netflix is notoriously anti-union and rather than reach an agreement the streamer has opted instead to permanently stop the production of Nailed it! Halloween. It’s pretty disappointing to see the world's biggest streaming platform cancel a show rather than reach an agreement with crew members merely seeking better working conditions and pay, but the decision comes as little surprise.

Nailed it! is a reality baking series hosted by Nicole Byer in which amateur confectioners are challenged to create intricate cakes and desserts in an effort to win a cash prize. The show has been a big hit for Netflix with both critics and subscribers gobbling it up. To date, Nailed it! has run for six seasons, plus two holiday-themed seasons, and has been nominated for multiple Primetime Emmy Awards.

All hope is not lost for the show’s many fans, before production was shut down four episodes of Nailed it! Halloween had finished filming. Deadline reports that Netflix still plans to release these episodes later this year.

However, the future of Nailed it! now seems more precarious than a multitiered cake. Netflix may look to revive the show at a later date, but this could cause serious backlash from industry workers. There is a real possibility that the four episodes of Nailed it! Halloween will wrap the entire series.

Analysis: Another Netflix cancellation but for a different reason

(Image credit: Netflix)

The news that Netflix had cancelled another original series was hardly shocking. After all the streamer has thoroughly earned its reputation for being trigger happy when it comes to canning shows. Nailed it! Halloween is by no means the first Netflix original to bite the dust in 2022.

However, this cancellation is a little different. Typically Netflix cancels shows that aren’t generating significant interest with subscribers, but Nailed it! was a bonafide hit, yet has still found itself on the chopping block. It’s a great shame that Netflix was unwilling to reach an agreement with union workers, because now everybody loses including viewers and crucially the show’s talented crew.

Even if this latest cancellation stings a little bit more than usual, we still rank Netflix as one of the best streaming services out there. Our current frustration with Netflix will likely melt away soon as Bridgerton season 2 is just a few weeks away, and a return to Hawkins is on the horizon in Stranger Things season 4 this Spring.