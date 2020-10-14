Nest Hello video doorbell deal is the steal of Prime Day

Amazon isn't the only retailer offering deals on Prime Day.

Right now, you can get the Nest Hello video doorbell for just $179 — $50 off its regular price. It's a deal we haven't found at Amazon, Best Buy, or anywhere else, so it's worth jumping on if you're in the market for one of the best video doorbells.

In our Nest Hello video doorbell review, we loved its high-resolution video (1600 x 1200), which let us see a lot of our porch. It did well both day and night,

If you subscribe to the Nest Protect plan (starting at $6/month or $60/year), you get additional features such as 30 days of rolling cloud storage, package detection, and customizable motion zones. You also get facial recognition for friends and family, so if they're in your Google account, the Hello will announce who's at the door. Pretty neat.

Other features include two-way talk as well as pre-recorded responses in the event you're not able to get to the door right away.

The Nest Hello also integrates with other Google products such as home security cameras, DIY home security systems, and smart displays, such as the Google Nest Hub Max; with the latter, you can view a live feed from the Nest Hello, and talk to the person at the door.

The Nest Hello isn't the only thing on sale today; be sure to check out all of the top Prime Day deals.

