Nest Hello video doorbell deal is the steal of Prime Day

Amazon isn't the only retailer offering deals on Prime Day.
Right now, you can get the Nest Hello video doorbell for just $179 — $50 off its regular price. It's a deal we haven't found at Amazon, Best Buy, or anywhere else, so it's worth jumping on if you're in the market for one of the best video doorbells.
Nest Hello video doorbell was $229 now $179 @ Monoprice
The best overall video doorbell is currently $50 off at Monoprice - a deal you can't currently find at other online retailers. This video doorbell has an excellent picture and can even announce familiar faces at the door.View Deal
In our Nest Hello video doorbell review, we loved its high-resolution video (1600 x 1200), which let us see a lot of our porch. It did well both day and night,
If you subscribe to the Nest Protect plan (starting at $6/month or $60/year), you get additional features such as 30 days of rolling cloud storage, package detection, and customizable motion zones. You also get facial recognition for friends and family, so if they're in your Google account, the Hello will announce who's at the door. Pretty neat.
Other features include two-way talk as well as pre-recorded responses in the event you're not able to get to the door right away.
The Nest Hello also integrates with other Google products such as home security cameras, DIY home security systems, and smart displays, such as the Google Nest Hub Max; with the latter, you can view a live feed from the Nest Hello, and talk to the person at the door.
The Nest Hello isn't the only thing on sale today; be sure to check out all of the top Prime Day deals.
Shop all Prime Day sales at Amazon
- Amazon devices: save on Fire TVs, Alexa speakers, Kindles
- Apple AirPods: was $249 now $199
- Beauty deals: deals from $4 on Revlon, Maybelline, more
- Bedding & bath: deals on comforters, shower curtains, more
- Clothing: save on Calvin Klein, Dickies, Timberland, and more
- Echo Dot: was $49 now $18
- Echo Show 5 w/ Cam: was $124 now $49
- Fitness: save on Gaiam, Bowflex, Nautilus, and more
- Furniture: deals on office chairs, nightstands, and dressers
- Google Pixel 5: was $799 now $449
- Halloween decor: deals on costumes, candy, and decor
- Headphones: deals from $8
- HP ChromeBook 11: was $285 now $255
- TV sales: deals from $79
- Laptops: save on MacBooks, Chromebooks, and Windows machines
- Lego toys: up to 30% off Lego sets
- Mattresses: deals on Casper, Tuft & Needle
- Office chairs: deals from $39
- Pet food/supplies: up to 40% off food and treats
- PS4 2TB Seagate Game Drive: was $110 now $65
- Snacks: up to 35% off Quaker, Starbucks, Lay's, and more
- Snow boots: save on Columbia, Sorel, Uggs, and more
- Sony WHXB900N Headphones: was $246 now $123
- Super Mario Party: was $59 now $39
- Tablets: save on Apple, Samsung, Fire HD, more
- Whole Foods at Amazon: up to 45% off for Prime members
- Winter apparel: coats from $39