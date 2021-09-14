The best mattress in the US has just had a $100 price cut

Today Nectar Sleep has announced a new price drop, lowering the cost of its award-winning memory foam Original Mattress by $100 on all sizes except the twin. The price change marks a return to Black Friday pricing for the popular sleep brand, and with discounts available on all sizes, plus $399 of free gifts with your Nectar order, this is a fantastic time to buy. Prices start from $499.

Nectar is our top pick for the best mattress in both the US and UK because it’s such good value for money, and even more so now that the prices have dropped again. Our Nectar Memory Foam Mattress review has the lowdown on why it remains unbeatable in terms of value, rivaled only in the States by The DreamCloud Mattress.

As of 14 September 2021, the new price of the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is as follows:

Twin: $499 (price remains the same, down from $898)

Twin XL: $569 ($100 cheaper – was $669, down from $968)

Full: $699 ($100 cheaper – was $799, down from $1,198)

Queen: $799 ($100 cheaper – was $899, down from $1,298)

King: $1,099 ($100 cheaper – was $1,199, down from $1,598)

Cal king: $1,099 ($100 cheaper – was $1,199, down from $1,598)

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: from $898 from $499 at Nectar

Save $399 + $399 of free gifts - The original Nectar is comfy and supportive for all sleeping positions, and is more breathable than traditional all-foam models. It’s cheaper than many of its competitors too and doubles down on that value for money by bundling in three free gifts with your mattress purchase. You’ll get a free mattress protector, a sheets set and premium pillows. All of that, plus the price of every Nectar Memory Foam model excluding the twin is now $100 cheaper. Don’t miss this one.View Deal

Should you buy a Nectar mattress before Black Friday?

If you’re looking to buy the best memory foam mattress for less and you need it urgently then yes, now is a great time to buy the original Nectar. We haven’t seen prices this low since last year, though these aren’t the cheapest ever prices we’ve seen on the Nectar Memory Foam.

That came early last November when the price of a queen dropped to $599, which is $200 less than the price of a queen size Nectar Original today. However, last year Nectar wasn’t offering $399 of free gifts with this mattress, so even though the Nectar costs more today, when you add in those free gifts this is a brilliant cheap mattress deal.

(Image credit: Nectar Sleep)

The free gifts are genuinely useful too. When you buy the Nectar Memory Foam you’ll get a mattress protector worth $99, a bed sheets set worth $150, and premium pillows worth $150. You’ll also get free shipping and a 365-night trial to test out the Nectar at home to ensure it’s the right choice for your body and sleep.

Nectar, like DreamCloud and other top mattress in a box brands, offers a Forever Warranty on its all-foam model for extra peace of mind. If you change your mind during the trial period, Nectar will collect the mattress and refund your money.

We may be surprised again this November with another flash sale on the Nectar mattress range, but we don’t expect the actual prices to change any further this year. So if you want and need the Nectar now and don’t want to wait to see what Black Friday mattress deals arrive from the brand, we’d highly recommend buying now to take advantage of the new lower pricing and all those free gifts.

Read more: