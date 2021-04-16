NCIS season 19 cast, episodes, Mark Harmon returning and latest news

Gibbs is back for NCIS season 19! Yes, if you were wondering about the 'on-the-bubble' series, which had been teetering for quite some time, you can exhale. NCIS season 19 is real, and so the series not joining our list of the biggest TV shows getting cancelled or ending in 2021.

And the big news about the series concerns the return of star Mark Harmon, whose participation seemed to be the end-all, be-all for CBS. This allows NCIS to get another season — and chance to catch up with Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, the longest-running primetime show of all time (with 22 seasons), though it's still on air.

On April 15, NCIS season 19 was confirmed to return for another season.

Series star Mark Harmon is confirmed to return, ending rumors of his departure.

No word on this yet, but we'd be pleasantly surprised if NCIS season 19 was a part of the 2021–22 CBS lineup. Production has yet to begin, so that kind of turnaround would be pretty efficient for the team.

In its announcement of NCIS' return, CBS also confirmed that Blue Bloods, S.W.A.T., Bull and Magnum P.I. are all coming back as well.

NCIS season 19 cast

Mark Harmon is one of four characters you can expect to return for NCIS season 19. And Harmon may follow the form of David McCallum (Dr. Donald 'Ducky' Mallard), who had a decreased presence in the previous seasons — and is expected back for more.

Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) and Katrina Law (Jessica Knight) are expected back as well. Wilmer Valderrama (Nick Torres) is also likely to return for NCIS season 19.

NCIS season 19 episodes

While most NCIS seasons had a full 24-episode order, seasons 17 and 18 had shortened runs (20 and 11 episodes, respectively) due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since the season is yet to begin production, and we're so early into the NCIS season 19 news, we can't say whether or not the show will be at full capacity.

NCIS season 19: Mark Harmon returning

The big story of Mark Harmon's return to NCIS the series starts in February, when The Hollywood Reporter published a story revealing Harmon was considering hanging up the role of Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

The outlet later reported that NCIS would likely be cancelled altogether if Harmon retired. This brought the actor back to the table. What's unclear about Mark Harmon's return is how many episodes he will appear in. Will he be a series regular or not?

Since Gibbs' suspension was a huge part of season 18, it seemed as if NCIS was preparing for his departure.