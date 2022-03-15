NBC just canceled this show — but there's good news for HBO Max fans

TV networks are in full spring cleaning mode as they cancel TV shows to make room for new ones. And while the most recent headlines saw Netflix gut The Baby-Sitters Club, the latest news is a mixed bag, with good news for HBO Max subscribers.

While NBC announced the cancelation of a relatively long-running medical drama — it's still going to air its fifth and final season. Meanwhile, over in the land of not TV (it's HBO ... Max), we've just got some reason to not lose hope for Mare Of Easttown Season 2.

So, let's break it all down — and start with the good news first:

HBO seems optimistic about some of our favorites

While Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 wasn't one of our favorite runs of the series, it sounds like we're getting another batch. HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys told Deadline that "if [Larry] has an area that he is excited about, we’ll do more. I imagine he will."

This feels like a subtle and unofficial way for Bloys to say he knows more than we do of the odds of Curb season 12.

(Image credit: John P. Johnson/HBO)

The less-obvious (but still slightly optimistic) statement from Bloys is about Mare of Easttown season 2. The exec noted the series had "such a good group of talent in front of and behind the camera. Kate, Brad and Craig are really busy, with movies in Kate’s case and other projects in Brad’s and Craig’s. I don’t know, honestly, if it’s going to be the kind of thing that they go off and do another project and then when schedules align, maybe they come back. It’s really kind of up in the air and really up to them. Obviously we love working with them and I think the show was great. That’s one we’re just going to have to see how time goes."

That sounds very similar to the Curb statement, in that HBO would clearly love another round. The difference is that Bloys has a lot less confidence here, and is trying to lower expectations. But if he thought there was no chance? We'd probably have heard that.

And while it's not strictly "cancelation" news, Bloys also gave some confirmation to the reports of a True Detective revival, saying "There’s something in the True Detective area, there’s things we’re feeling good about. I would say stay tuned on that one."

NBC's bad news for New Amsterdam fans

Also reported by Deadline, the NBC medical drama New Amsterdam — which stars stars Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin, who seeks to revolutionize care at one the country’s oldest public hospitals.

Fortunately for fans, they don't have to say goodbye just yet. Season 4 is currently on the air now, and season 5 will debut during the 2022 to 2023 season.

(Image credit: Eric Liebowitz/NBC)

The only downside? Season five is only 13 episodes long, the shortest for the series to date.

New Amsterdam creator and producer David Schulner noted that the show's successes go beyond ratings, stating "As my emotions swing from sadness to pride, I’d like to share New Amsterdam‘s recognition by the World Health Organization, which makes us more proud than any award or non-linear 30-day ratings curve ever could." This refers to a letter he’d received last year from Christopher Bailey, the WHO's Arts and Health lead, which stated "how much many of us at WHO appreciate your work and your show."