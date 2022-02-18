NBA All-Star Game 2022 live stream: How to watch Team Durant vs Team LeBron online

This weekend's NBA All-Star Game live stream finds Kevin Durant looking to get his revenge on LeBron James, after losing last year's cross-conference clash. Unfortunately, this NBA live stream will see him leading from the bench (again).

NBA All-Star Game start time, channel The NBA All-Star Game live stream starts at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Sunday (Feb. 20).

It will air on TNT and TBS nationally, which are available on Sling TV, which currently has a 3-day free trial.

Yes, just like with last year's All-Star Game (where Durant earned his position by receiving the second-most All-Star Game fan votes). That year saw James' team take a 170-150 win, with Giannis Antetokounmpo posting a game-leading 35 points, seven rebounds and three assists. The West was also won thanks to Damian Lillard's 32 points and Steph Curry's 28. The East squad was led by Bradley Beal (26 points) and Kyrie Irving (24).

This year, Jayson Tatum will replace Durant as a starter, with the East's first five rounded out by guards Trae Young and DeMar DeRozan and Joel Embiid and Antetokounmpo taking the front court. Team James will start Curry and Ja Morant at guards, with James, Nikola Jokic and Andrew Wiggins at frontcourt.

The odds, per DraftKings, have Team LeBron as the 5.5-point favorites to win. The moneyline has Team LeBron at -240 (bet $240 to win $100) and Team Durant at +195 (bet $100 to win $195).

How to watch NBA All-Star Game live streams from anywhere on Earth

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch NBA All-Star Game 2022 live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

NBA All-Star Game live streams in the US

In the U.S., the NBA All-Star Game airs on TBS and TNT, tipping off at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Sunday (Feb. 20)

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV. While we love FuboTV for a lot of sports (it is one of our picks for the best streaming services), it doesn't have TNT or TBS. This is shocking considering how much Fubo is marketed which is a big no-no for NBA season.

ESPN and TNT are both included in the $35 per month Sling Orange. Sling will be a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3, and Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV. Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV also get TNT and TBS.

But when it comes to the best cable TV alternatives, we go with Sling here even though it doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas), as ABC basketball games will be on ESPN3.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.

NBA All-Star Game live streams in the UK

British basketball fans get to watch the NBA All-Star Game live stream on Sky Sports, as Team Durant vs Team LeBron will air on Sky Sports Arena at 11 p.m. GMT and Sky Sports Main Event at 11.30 p.m. GMT.

NBA All-Star Game live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can catch NBA All-Star Game 2022 live streams on SportsNet, which can be added to their cable package. The game is on SportsNet and SportsNet West.