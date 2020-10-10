Nadal vs Djokovic live stream: How to watch French Open men's final

French Open TV schedule, dates The 2020 French Open men's final featuring Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic airs Sunday, Oct. 11 at 9 a.m. ET on NBC.

It'll be a battle of GOATs when you watch the Nadal vs Djokovic live stream of the 2020 French Open men's final. The top seeds prevailed in the two-week Grand Slam tournament, which took place four months later than it usually does due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nadal vs Djokovic is always an exciting treat for tennis fans. The rivals have engaged in some epic battles over the years. They've played against each each other 55 times with Djokovic leading 29–26 overall but Nadal leading 9-6 in Grand Slams matches.

And this year, they're aiming for history. For Nadal, this would be a record 13th French Open and would tie the Spaniard with Roger Federer for major titles. For Djokovic, it would mark his 18th Grand Slam, inching him closer to his two biggest rivals.

Nadal and Djokovic had a fairly easy making it to the finals. Both won their semifinal matches in straight sets (over Diego Schwartzman and Stefanos Tsitsipas).

Here's everything you need to watch the Nadal vs Djokovic live stream.

How to watch Nadal vs Djokovic live stream with a VPN

If you're away from home and can't watch the 2020 French Open men's final between Nadal and Djokovic from where you are, you can still get the livestreams with a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

How to watch Nadal vs Djokovic live stream in the US

In the U.S., the 2020 French Open men's final between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal airs Sunday, October 11 at 9 a.m. ET on NBC, which can be accessed over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with a cable TV package.

If you have cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch the U.S. Open via two live TV services: Sling TV and Fubo TV.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV, which is $30 per month and comes with more than 50 channels including NBC (in select regions). Another great option is Fubo TV, which is $65 per month for more than 117 channels. Sports fans will find a number of niche sports channels among its lineup.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $30 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 50-plus channels, including local NBC and Fox stations (in select areas) as well as top cable networks. Sling is currently offering a three-day free trial and a 1-year price lock, so you don't need to worry about rising costs.View Deal

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out this streaming service. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. Fubo's dozens of channels include local networks, like NBC, as well as sports-focused channels like ESPN. View Deal

Nadal vs Djokovic live stream in the UK

British tennis lovers can watch Nadal vs Djokovic live stream live stream on ITV4.

Fans can stream the French Open with the Eurosport Player. Get a monthly pass for £6.99 per month or an annual pass for £39.99.

Nadal vs Djokovic live stream in Canada

Canadians can get all the action of the French Open men's final on TSN (in English) or RSN (in French), as part of a cable TV package. If they've cut the cord, they can sign up for TSN or RDS streaming accounts for $4.99 (CAD) a day or $19.99 per month.

Nadal vs Djokovic live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the French Open on Fox Sports. If they've cut the cord, they can sign up for the Kayo Sports Basic Package which has a 14-day free trial. After that, it costs $25 per month for access to a ton of different live sports.