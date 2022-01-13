Motorola Razr 3 rumored release date, specs and what we want to see

It seems like Motorola might be taking another stab at foldables. The Razr 3, as it might be called, could be right around the corner. And if rumors are to be believed, it could be a full-fledged flagship, a true top-of-the-line folding phone. It might even earn a spot on the best foldable phones list.

Rumors suggest top-tier specs and we expect a compelling design, if the previous models are anything to go off of. Motorola might be trying to correct the underwhelming aspects of the first Razr and Razr 5G.

Right now, there's not a whole lot known about this phone, but we've nonetheless compiled what's out there. Here's what we know about the Motorola Razr 3 and what we want to see out of the phone.

An XDA Developers report details some of the Razr 3's specs, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

While we don't have much to go on in this regard, German site TechnikNews claims that the Razr 3 will come out in June 2022. This is according to the site's sources, so take that with a grain of salt.

Coming out this summer would give Motorola plenty of time to get things right. It would also give Android 12L time to mature. 12L is a version of Android meant for foldables, bringing a better UI than what's available now.

Motorola Razr 3 displays

(Image credit: Future)

The previous Razr phones were clamshell foldables, and we expect the Razr 3 to be the same. XDA claims that Ross Young from DSCC said that the Razr 3 will have a 6.7-inch internal display. It will also supposedly have a 2400 x 1080 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

We don't know what the external display size will be, but the Razr 5G had a 2.7-inch cover display. Considering the jump to a 6.7-inch internal display, we'd expect the outer one to get bigger, too.

Motorola Razr 3 specs

(Image credit: Future)

According to a report by XDA Developers, the Razr 3 will feature true flagship specs unlike its predecessors. The site's source claims that the phone will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, which is the best chip available for Android phones right now. This is a significant step up over the Snapdragon 710 in the Razr (2019) and the Snapdragon 765G in the Razr 5G.

There will also supposedly be various RAM and storage configurations. You might be able to choose between 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB RAM options and 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage. This is a lot more choice than the previous Razr, which only came in 8GB/256GB.

One other thing that XDA reports is that the Razr 3 will come with ultra wideband support. This is what allows for tracking things or unlocking supported cars. UWB is a feature that more and more flagship phones will have in the coming years.

As expected, the Razr 3 will likely ship with Android 12.

Motorola Razr 3 cameras

(Image credit: Future)

TechnikNews also revealed the alleged Razr 3 camera specs, according to the same source who provided the possible release date. We can supposedly expect an OmniVision OV50A 50MP main camera sensor and a 13MP ultrawide sensor that will also take macro shots. Around front, the site reports that the Razr 3 will sport a 32MP selfie camera.

As for video, TechnikNews says the Razr 3 will be able to record up to 4K at 60 fps on the rear and front cameras. The rear camera will also record slo-mo video at 1080p 120 fps, supposedly.

Motorola Razr 3: What we'd like to see

(Image credit: Future)

Better battery life: The original Motorola Razr has pathetically bad battery life with its measly 2,510 mAh battery. Even the Galaxy Z Flip 3 struggles with battery life with its 3,300 mAh power pack. If the Razr 3 adds a 120Hz display, it'll need a bigger battery to compensate.

Better value proposition: When the first Razr launched, it was very expensive for mid-tier specs. Sure, it had a neat folding display, but it didn't even have 5G. The follow-up model addressed some of this, but we'd still like to see the Razr 3 be more competitive. For reference, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 starts at $999.

Better build quality: For its price, we thought the first Razr felt cheap. For the next one, we hope Motorola fixes this. The Flip 3, for example, feels very nice. Foldables have come a long way, and we hope Motorola is able to keep pace.

Stronger cameras: The first Razr had a single 16MP rear camera and it wasn't good. We hope the Razr 3's cameras are more competitive. The Flip 3 takes great photos, so Motorola has no excuse for under-delivering in this regard.

Better durability: The previous Motorola Razrs struggled with durability. To be fair, this has is a general foldable issue that has only recently gotten better. Still, we hope that the Razr 3 is just as sturdy as the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is.