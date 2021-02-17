Motorola Moto G30 packs 90Hz display and 5,000mAh battery for a very cheap price

While market leaders Apple and Samsung slug it out for flagship dominance, Motorola is looking to corner the other end of the smartphone market with the announcement of two budget devices for the European market.

Both the Moto G30 and the Moto G10 will be available with a sub-€200 price tag, but it’s the Moto G30 that is really turning heads, as it offers features that aren’t typically seen in phones within its price range.

The Moto G30 packs a 90Hz display, which is a fairly swift refresh rate for phones this affordable. While the more premium Samsung Galaxy S21 surpasses it with a 120Hz display, typically phones in the budget class stick with 60Hz.

Furthermore, the Moto G30 also features a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging, again something that phones in the same price band don’t generally offer.

It’s not all good news, though. The phone’s 6.5-inch display is just 720p while the chipset powering the phone is a Snapdragon 662. The phone also contains 128GB of internal storage, 6GB RAM, and a quad-camera setup. The highlights are a 64-megapixel main camera coupled with a 13-megapixel front-facing camera. It retails for £159.

While some sacrifices have understandably been made in the name of price, overall it’s quite an attractive package if you’re looking for a smartphone on a very strict budget.

The Moto G10 is less noteworthy, as it only offers a standard 60Hz screen, though it does also have a 5,000mAh batterywith slightly slower 10W charging. The Moto G10 is powered by a Snapdragon 460 processor, has 4GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage, and a 48-megapixel main camera plus an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. It retails for £129.

Both the Moto G30 and Moto G10 are currently available for sale in the UK and Germany through Motorola’s own website , with other European markets expected to follow in the spring.