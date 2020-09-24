MotoGP live stream: How to watch Catalan GP online

2020 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix: Start time The 2020 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix starts at 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT | 2 p.m. BST) on Sunday, Sept. 27, though race coverage on NBCSN is tape delayed until 4:30 p.m. ET. Qualifying is scheduled for 8 a.m. ET on Saturday.

What can you say about the 2020 MotoGP season that hasn't already been said? The first seven races have been absolutely epic, and if you haven't tuned in yet, you'll certainly want to make the effort to fire up a MotoGP live stream this weekend.

The destination? The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the Catalan Grand Prix. We enter the weekend having congratulated six winners across the season's seven races. The top four in the riders standings — Andrea Dovizioso, Fabio Quartararo, Maverick Viñales and Joan Mir — are separated by all of four points. And after a drama-filled Emilia Romagna Grand Prix last weekend, where Francesco Bagnaia threw away his race lead with seven laps left to go to hand Viñales the victory, it's very possible we'll see yet another different winner this weekend at Catalunya.

Read on to learn everything you need to know to follow this weekend's MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix, from first practice to the green flag. The race itself begins at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 27. Be sure to check back after Saturday morning for the full qualifying results, which will form the grid order for the main event.

How do I use a VPN to live stream the MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix?

Say you're out of town and you can't watch the Catalan MotoGP race using broadcast channels where you've visited. You're not out of luck. A virtual private network, or VPN, can disguise your location, making it seem like you're surfing the web from home, so that you can access your usual streaming services without having to worry about geolocks.

We've tested many different services to find the best VPN, and our pick is ExpressVPN. We like its mix of performance and customer support, and you can get a lower price by subscribing on an annual basis.

MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix live streams in the US

The NBC Sports Network is the U.S. home for the 2020 MotoGP season. Unfortunately, many races throughout the year have been and will continue to be aired with tape delay on NBCSN, and the Catalan Grand Prix is one of them. If you must stick to terrestrial TV, NBCSN isn't showing the race until 4:30 p.m. ET. Nevertheless, if you want NBCSN, your best bet is to get Sling TV, one of the best streaming services there is.

Fortunately, MotoGP fans can get the live experience for each and every Grand Prix by spending a little more. MotoGP's own VideoPass is definitely the best way to stay in touch with MotoGP action. A 2020 season subscription will set you back $160, while a monthly pass is $34.

MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix live streams in the UK

Fans in the U.K. will want to tune into BT Sport, as the paid network airs every session of every MotoGP weekend live. Race day coverage starts at 10:30 a.m. BST, and the race begins at 2 p.m. BST.

If you don't have BT Sport, a BT Sport monthly pass costs £25 a month. For that fee you'll get to watch all kinds of sporting events, including football.

Our friends in the U.K. can also go the MotoGP VideoPass route. Access for the rest of the season will set you back £127, while one month is £27.

MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix practice, qualifying and race weekend schedule

Friday, September 25

Practice 1: 4 a.m.-4:40 a.m. ET

4 a.m.-4:40 a.m. ET Practice 2: 8 a.m.-9 a.m. ET

Saturday, September 26

Practice 3: 4 a.m.-4:40 a.m. ET

4 a.m.-4:40 a.m. ET Qualifying: 8 a.m.-9 a.m. ET

Sunday, September 27