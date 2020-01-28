Moto G8 and Moto G8 Power specs leak: Here's what you'll get

The Moto G7 Power impressed us last year, with a 5,000 mAh battery that vaulted it to the top of our list of longest lasting smartphones. New reports on the rumored specs for this year's version of the Moto G8 Power suggest that big battery is back, but it's getting some other impressive features as well.

That's according to leaked specs for both the Moto G8 and G8 Power published by XDA Developers, which cites a "trusted source" for providing the info on these unannounced Motorola phones. (The Moto G8 Play and Moto G8 Plus debuted late last year, though neither phone reached the U.S.) These new G8 models boast very similar features, according to XDA's source, but the G8 Power stands out in a few key areas and not just because its 5,000 mAh battery dwarves the 4,000 mAh power pack in the G8.

The G8 Power will reportedly feature sharper resolution on its 6.36-inch LCD panel than the G8 will sport on its 6.39-inch display. The Power is set to have a resolution of 2300 x 1080 while the G8 will make do with 1560 x 720 resolution. Last year, it was the Moto G7 with the Full HD display.

Both phones feature screens with punch-hole displays, with a camera cutout in the upper left corner reminiscent of the Infinity-O displays Samsung has used on recent Galaxy S and Galaxy Note models. You can get a sense of what the Moto G8 family might look like from some leaked renders posted by 91Mobiles.

Leaked image reportedly of the Moto G8 (Image credit: 91Mobiles)

Both new G8 models are expected to have a 16MP (f/1.7) main camera augmented by a 2MP macro lens and 8MP wide angle lens with a 118-degree field of view. But XDA reports that the G8 Power will get a fourth rear camera — an 8MP shooter with an aperture of f/2.4. The front camera on the G8 Power sounds more powerful, too, as it's reportedly a 25MP sensor to the 8MP camera on the front of the Moto G8.

We're not sure what all these extra features for the Moto G8 Power would do for that phone's price. Last year, the G7 Power debuted at $249, which was $50 less than the $299 Moto G7. It's possible that the Power could now be the more expensive model, though we'd expect to remain in the budget market dominated by Motorola's recent G Series phones.

Other features rumored for the G8 and G8 Power sound like they're going to be the same. Both phones are expected to run on a midrange Snapdragon 665 system-on-chip, which is also the chipset inside the Moto G8 Plus. There's a rear fingerprint sensor underneath the Motorola logo on the new G8 phones, which are expected to ship with Android 10.

Of course, Motorola still needs to officially announce the Moto G8 and G8 Power. That could happen next month, at or around Mobile World Congress, where smartphone makers generally take the wraps off their spring releases.