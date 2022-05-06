Moon Knight season 2 might actually happen: Everything we know

The collective confusion around Moon Knight season 2 is completely befitting the MCU series that just concluded its first (and possibly last?) season on Disney Plus. Yes, after learning all the complexities around Steven Grant and Marc Spector, we at Tom's Guide are far from shocked that news around a potential follow-up season isn't crystal clear.

That said, we've got some pretty good leads on reasons to believe Moon Knight season 2 is (and isn't) happening — no, a certain cabbie didn't help us dig them up from the underbelly of Cairo. All that said, Moon Knight — which saw a mild-mannered museum gift shop clerk wrapped up in a plot to awaken an angry deity who pre-judges people before they commit crimes — definitely left things open for a return round.

And don't worry too much if Moon Knight season 2 doesn't happen; we expect he will be showing up in an upcoming Marvel movie or two down the road. Without further "Steven with a V" style rambling, here's everything you need to know about Moon Knight season 2! Of course, beware Moon Knight season 1 spoilers!

Moon Knight season 2: Why it could happen

Originally, we went into Moon Knight thinking this was a one-and-done affair. That was in part because Marvel and Disney would refer to it as a "limited series," the language for shows such as WandaVision (and there won't be a WandaVision season 2).

This all meant that any signs of Moon Knight season 2 — including someone saying it's not-not happening — can kinda be seen a sign that it's possibly happening.

For example, in August 2021, MCU head honcho Kevin Feige was talking about Moon Knight, She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel to IGN when he said "Some of the shows that I mentioned that we’re about to start filming, we are keeping in mind a structure that would lead into a season two and a season three in a more direct way, than, say, a show like WandaVision, which clearly goes into a feature, but it is new."

For example, on Wednesday (May 4) when the Moon Knight finale debuted, fan moods changed once Marvel started talking about Moon Knight episode 6 as "the epic series finale" — and then changed it to read "season finale," as seen in this tweet, which we've got a screenshot of below in case it disappears:

Not only does this move suggest that Moon Knight's time on Disney Plus may not be up, but it also may hinder its chances for awards shows where it was submitted as a limited series.

On top of that, a Deadline interview with Moon Knight episodic director and executive producer Mohamed Diab gave fans more reason to be positive. Diab is quoted as saying "We don’t know if there’s a next season," and that "Marvel doesn’t go with a conventional way, so even if they like the character and want to extend the world, it could be season 2, it could be a standalone film, or he can join another superhero’s journey."

We've also got good news from the man behind Moon Knight's bad guy, Ethan Hawke. Speaking to IGN about reprising the role of Arthur Harrow (which has to be possible, somehow), in either Moon Knight season 2 or another Marvel show or movie, Hawke said "The good news is that it's possibly both. It lives and breathes on its own merits, it functions as a limited series — and if people are engaged and excited by it then it could be the origin story of a larger thing."

Moon Knight season 2: Why it might not happen

Not only does the aforementioned "limited series" classification not help things, but we do have some reason to think Moon Knight the show has said "laters gators" for good.

Diab also told Deadline that "We never discussed it being a season 2." Though he also noted "one day there’s going to be an expansion, but I don’t know how it’s going to look like."

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Oscar Isaac (Mr. Knight himself) said "You know, I think we approached it as 'this is the story ... And let's just put everything out on the table on this story.' There’s definitely no official plans to continue it. I think it would depend on what the story is." He also declared "I love being Steven," but considering the interconnected nature of the MCU, there's no reason to believe that being Steven is only possible in a potential Moon Knight season 2.

The path to Moon Knight season 2 could be pretty long, but not on account of the time it takes to create it — Marvel just has a multiverse of projects in the air at the time. Mohamed Diab was pulled in to direct in October 2020, and he worked on the vision for the series with writer/producer Sarah Goher from then on. We don't know how long it was taken for the season to be written, but production took six months.

That means you should expect to see Moon Knight season 2 in 2023 at the earliest. If at all.

Moon Knight season 2 cast speculation

If and when Moon Knight season 2 comes to be, it would have to have Oscar Isaac back as Marc Spector, Moon Knight, Steven Grant, Mr. Knight and Jake Lockley (the cabbie introduced in the finale). To recast him would be silly and make a really complicated character too convoluted.

We also expect to see May Calamawy reprise the role of Layla El-Faouly, whose new identity the Scarlet Scarab has not been named or made official.

Also, the voice-acting talents of Karim El Hakim and F. Murray Abraham who voiced Khonshu, and Antonia Salib who voiced the hippo goddess Taweret.

There's a chance Ethan Hawke could return as Arthur Harrow, but that all depends on if Moon Knight producers want to bring that character back from the dead or if he even died.

Moon Knight season 2 plot possibilities

The likely story for Moon Knight season 2 (and the next time we see Moon Knight) is simple: Khonshu is still messing with Marc Spector, as he's got the identity of Jake Lockley under his bandage-wrapped thumb.

We also expect to see Marc and Layla struggle with the prospect of continuing to work together, as Spector is more of a solo act.