Mixbook takes up to 55% off photo prints ahead of Black Friday

From Friendsgiving to New Year's Eve, the holidays are an excellent time for get-togethers and celebrations. In anticipation of all the holiday parties, Mixbook is offering a solid early Black Friday deal for new customers.

Create a free Mixbook account and take up to 55% off your first order. The discount includes savings on softcover books (up to 35% off), holiday cards (up to 55% off), holiday calendars (up to 55% off), and photo prints (up to 55% off).

From hardcover photo books to holiday calendars, Mixboox is taking up to 55% off sitewide for new customers only. It's one of the best sitewide discounts we've seen from Mixbook. Sale ends November 19 at 2:59am ET.View Deal

If you're not familiar with Mixbook, the online print service lets you create some of the best photo books we've tested. In fact, of the 11 different photo book services we tested, Mixbook is our favorite and earned our Editor's Choice award. It offers powerful but easy-to-use photo tools, reasonable prices, and a great finished product.

We especially like the flexibility built into Mixbook's software. It can be used by novices and power users alike. The software also lets you customize your product to your liking and does an excellent job of letting you reflect your style and personality in whatever type of prints you order. Naturally, there are also plenty of attractive customizable templates for first-time users.

