Mission: Impossible 7 release date, cast, trailer, plot and more

Mission: Impossible 7 is still on its way to theaters this year — and we just learned when Ethan Hunt and his crew will rappel into your living room as well.

And looking at the cast and format for this and the next Mission: Impossible movies, we've already drawn some interesting theories. For example, it's not a stretch to speculate that this will be the spark that ignites the grand finale of the series.

So, your mission, if you choose to accept it, is to learn everything we've found out about the next chapter in Tom Cruise's excellent action movie series. And the below dossier should help with all the intel you need.

Mark your calendars, twice. Mission: Impossible 7 arrives in theaters on November 19, 2021, and it hits Paramount Plus 45 days later on January 3, 2022. That's right, unlike HBO Max, Paramount's splitting its release dates between initial theatrical runs and streaming dates.

Deadline reported that M:I 7 is no longer shooting back to back with its sequel, but M:I 8 is still on track for Nov 4, 2022.

Mission: Impossible 7 cast

The main gang is back, and they're joined by some familiar faces. That includes Cruise as IMF agent Ethan Hunt, Ving Rhames as his right-hand man Luther Stickell, Simon Pegg as Benji, Rebecca Ferguson as MI6 agent Ilsa Faust (who worked with the team in M:I Rogue Nation and Fallout) and Angela Bassett as CIA director Erika Sloan.

We do not know the roles that Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham and Esai Morales will play, but Morales is confirmed to be the film's major villain.

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt

Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell

Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn

Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust

Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis

Henry Czerny as Eugene Kittridge

Angela Bassett as Erika Sloane

Frederick Schmidt as Zola Mitsopolis

Mission: Impossible 7 trailer

No matter how secretive the microfilm is, don't believe any Mission: Impossible trailers you hear about online. The film is still under production, so we're not getting any such details yet.

Mission: Impossible 7 plot

That being said, we can gleam some details of this chapter from the above cast. The returns of Henry Czerny (as Eugene Kittridge) and Vanessa Kirby (Alanna Mitsopolis) gives us reason to think Mission: Impossible 7 will definitely have some roots in the first chapter of Cruise's M:I franchise.

That's because we last saw Kittridge as Hunt was clearing his own name in the first Mission: Impossible film, and Mitsopolis is the daughter of the Max character from the same film.

Long-running rumors say this series will end with Mission: Impossible 8, which is more reason to think M:I 7 will be deeply rooted in the franchise's first films. And this is just speculation on our part, but we wouldn't be surprised to see M:I 7 end with a cliff-hanger to be resolved in the final film, which would make sense per writer/director Christopher McQuarrie's comments to the Light the Fuse podcast.

Mission: Impossible 7 set photos

McQuarrie's already shared the first official photo from Mission: Impossible 7. As you might have predicted, Ethan's on the run in this still. And true to the franchise, it's a bit mysterious and cloudy.

