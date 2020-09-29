Microsoft Surface Laptop Go just leaked — and it looks imminent

Rumors have been swirling about a new affordable Microsoft Surface Laptop, codenamed " Sparti ", but with no official announcement, details have been pretty sparse. But the latest leak suggests that the cheaper Surface laptop is not only on it's way — it's landing later this week.

We now know that the official name for the new Microsoft laptop will be the Surface Laptop Go. Thanks to a German report by WinFuture , we also have a better idea of what to expect in terms of features and price.

The Surface Laptop Go will be positioned as an entry-level member of the Surface family, with 4GB of memory, 64GB of storage, and an Intel Core i5-1035G1 quad-core processor in the base configuration. Prices are expected to start at $699, making it the most budget-friendly laptop to bear the Surface name.

Other configurations will be available, with options for 8GB of RAM and storage options up to 256GB. Microsoft is also reportedly going to offer business and education focused versions of the Surface Laptop Go, likely with Windows 10 Pro and Windows 10 Home in S mode operating systems, respectively.

Other features expected to show up on the Surface Laptop Go include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, and a power button with integrated fingerprint reader for secure logins. All models are expected to use flash memory modules instead of SSDs for storage.

Between the entry-level specs, potential for education and enterprise models and the likely reliance on Windows 10 S Mode, it sounds as if the new Surface Laptop Go will fill much the same role as the Surface Go 2 tablet. The Go devices provide a more affordable entry to the Surface ecosystem, but with some limitations in the name of value.

According to reporting by NeoWin , there is a likely Microsoft event later this week, which would line up with WinFuture's reporting that the Surface Laptop Go will be announced later this week.