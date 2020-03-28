Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 leaked specs put MacBook Air to shame

Consumers shopping for the upcoming Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 will have their choice of the latest Intel Tiger Lake-U and AMD Ryzen 4000 CPUs, according to a benchmark test leaked online. And based on early leaked specs, Microsoft's next laptop could pose a serious threat to competitors like the new MacBook Air 2020.

Twitter user @_rogame posted a screenshot from the 3DMark 11 test, which purports to show graphics scores from a 2.7GHz Intel Tiger Lake-U processor, which has a 4.3GHz boost clock four cores, and eight threads. The test Surface Laptop 4 also appears to have a 256GB hard drive and 16GB of RAM.

According to the results posted online, the Intel processor hit a mark of 8412 on the 3DMark 11 Physics test, and 5540 on the Graphics test.

Big News !!Microsoft started testing 2.7GHz TigerLake-U3dmark 11 PerformancePhysics score : 8412Graphics score : 5540 (just under R7 4800U)Same SSD as Surface Laptop 3Windows 10 20H1WDDM 2.7 iGPU Driver pic.twitter.com/CUrYFIsXkKMarch 26, 2020

While not confirmed by the benchmark leak, there have also been rumors that the Surface Laptop 4 will also come with AMD Ryzen 4000 CPU. Either would be a big improvement from the Surface Laptop 3, which is available with an Intel Core i5 or i7 processor (for the 13-inch model) and an AMD Ryzen 5 or Ryzen 7 processor for the 15-inch model.

In our Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 review, we were disappointed with the performance of the AMD Ryzen 5 3580U processor in our 15-inch unit. The Surface Laptop 4 could also help Microsoft better compete with Apple, as our friends at Laptop Mag found the new MacBook Air's 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor to deliver underwhelming performance compared to the competition.

Based on the release date of the Surface Laptop 3, we wouldn't expect to see the Surface Laptop 4 hit shelves until sometime this fall. But with the coronavirus pandemic affecting all aspects of life, we wouldn't be surprised to see some delay in the release of Microsoft's notebook.

Currently on Microsoft's site, the Surface Laptop 3 is available at a starting price of $999 for the 13.5-inch model with an Intel Core i5 processor, a 128GB hard drive, and 8GB of RAM. The 15-inch version also starts at $999 with an AMD Ryzen 5 3580U chip, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB hard drive.